UTAH (111)
Hernangomez 8-14 2-4 22, O'Neale 1-6 2-2 5, Gobert 4-6 10-14 18, Conley 6-13 1-2 14, House Jr. 2-7 3-4 7, Gay 3-7 2-2 8, Paschall 3-5 1-2 7, Sneed 0-0 0-0 0, Whiteside 2-2 3-4 7, Alexander-Walker 1-3 0-0 3, Butler 3-6 4-4 11, Clarkson 4-13 0-0 9. Totals 37-82 28-38 111.
PORTLAND (80)
Elleby 5-6 0-0 12, Louzada 2-5 0-0 5, Perry 9-17 1-3 20, Johnson 3-13 2-2 8, Williams 4-16 1-1 10, Brown III 1-8 0-0 3, Blevins 2-8 0-0 5, Hughes 1-6 2-2 4, McLemore 4-4 3-4 13. Totals 31-83 9-12 80.
|Utah
|16
|36
|26
|33
|—
|111
|Portland
|19
|21
|16
|24
|—
|80
3-Point Goals_Utah 9-36 (Hernangomez 4-7, Alexander-Walker 1-3, Conley 1-3, Butler 1-4, O'Neale 1-5, Clarkson 1-8, Gay 0-3, House Jr. 0-3), Portland 9-34 (McLemore 2-2, Elleby 2-3, Louzada 1-2, Perry 1-4, Williams 1-4, Brown III 1-5, Blevins 1-6, Hughes 0-3, Johnson 0-5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Utah 60 (Gobert 13), Portland 32 (Perry 8). Assists_Utah 23 (Conley 5), Portland 21 (Johnson 6). Total Fouls_Utah 16, Portland 27. A_18,123 (19,393)
