|FG
|FT
|Reb
|UTAH
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Hernangomez
|31:35
|8-14
|2-4
|3-8
|2
|2
|22
|O'Neale
|27:05
|1-6
|2-2
|2-3
|1
|1
|5
|Gobert
|29:38
|4-6
|10-14
|3-13
|1
|2
|18
|Conley
|25:36
|6-13
|1-2
|0-2
|5
|2
|14
|House Jr.
|26:58
|2-7
|3-4
|0-6
|1
|1
|7
|Clarkson
|28:36
|4-13
|0-0
|3-11
|4
|2
|9
|Butler
|22:24
|3-6
|4-4
|0-3
|1
|2
|11
|Gay
|18:26
|3-7
|2-2
|1-4
|2
|1
|8
|Whiteside
|14:43
|2-2
|3-4
|2-7
|3
|1
|7
|Alexander-Walker
|5:40
|1-3
|0-0
|0-0
|2
|2
|3
|Paschall
|5:40
|3-5
|1-2
|0-1
|0
|0
|7
|Sneed
|3:39
|0-0
|0-0
|1-2
|1
|0
|0
|Totals
|240:00
|37-82
|28-38
|15-60
|23
|16
|111
Percentages: FG .451, FT .737.
3-Point Goals: 9-36, .250 (Hernangomez 4-7, Alexander-Walker 1-3, Conley 1-3, Butler 1-4, O'Neale 1-5, Clarkson 1-8, Gay 0-3, House Jr. 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 12. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 6 (Gobert 2, Whiteside 2, Butler, Gay).
Turnovers: 17 (House Jr. 3, O'Neale 3, Butler 2, Clarkson 2, Gay 2, Gobert 2, Conley, Hernangomez, Whiteside).
Steals: 8 (Clarkson 3, Conley 3, Hernangomez, House Jr.).
Technical Fouls: Alexander-Walker, 00:42 fourth.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|PORTLAND
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Elleby
|28:04
|5-6
|0-0
|2-3
|1
|5
|12
|Louzada
|18:14
|2-5
|0-0
|1-3
|1
|4
|5
|Perry
|33:27
|9-17
|1-3
|2-8
|5
|4
|20
|Johnson
|35:05
|3-13
|2-2
|0-3
|6
|3
|8
|Williams
|32:25
|4-16
|1-1
|0-4
|4
|4
|10
|McLemore
|25:11
|4-4
|3-4
|0-4
|2
|1
|13
|Brown III
|24:58
|1-8
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|2
|3
|Blevins
|22:27
|2-8
|0-0
|0-3
|1
|3
|5
|Hughes
|20:09
|1-6
|2-2
|0-2
|0
|1
|4
|Totals
|240:00
|31-83
|9-12
|5-32
|21
|27
|80
Percentages: FG .373, FT .750.
3-Point Goals: 9-34, .265 (McLemore 2-2, Elleby 2-3, Louzada 1-2, Perry 1-4, Williams 1-4, Brown III 1-5, Blevins 1-6, Hughes 0-3, Johnson 0-5).
Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 8 (Brown III 2, Hughes 2, Perry 2, Johnson, Williams).
Turnovers: 14 (Brown III 3, Johnson 3, Hughes 2, Perry 2, Elleby, Louzada, McLemore, Williams).
Steals: 11 (Johnson 3, Blevins 2, Elleby 2, Williams 2, Hughes, McLemore).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Utah
|16
|36
|26
|33
|—
|111
|Portland
|19
|21
|16
|24
|—
|80
A_18,123 (19,393). T_2:19.
