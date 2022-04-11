FGFTReb
UTAHMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Hernangomez31:358-142-43-82222
O'Neale27:051-62-22-3115
Gobert29:384-610-143-131218
Conley25:366-131-20-25214
House Jr.26:582-73-40-6117
Clarkson28:364-130-03-11429
Butler22:243-64-40-31211
Gay18:263-72-21-4218
Whiteside14:432-23-42-7317
Alexander-Walker5:401-30-00-0223
Paschall5:403-51-20-1007
Sneed3:390-00-01-2100
Totals240:0037-8228-3815-602316111

Percentages: FG .451, FT .737.

3-Point Goals: 9-36, .250 (Hernangomez 4-7, Alexander-Walker 1-3, Conley 1-3, Butler 1-4, O'Neale 1-5, Clarkson 1-8, Gay 0-3, House Jr. 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 12. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 6 (Gobert 2, Whiteside 2, Butler, Gay).

Turnovers: 17 (House Jr. 3, O'Neale 3, Butler 2, Clarkson 2, Gay 2, Gobert 2, Conley, Hernangomez, Whiteside).

Steals: 8 (Clarkson 3, Conley 3, Hernangomez, House Jr.).

Technical Fouls: Alexander-Walker, 00:42 fourth.

FGFTReb
PORTLANDMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Elleby28:045-60-02-31512
Louzada18:142-50-01-3145
Perry33:279-171-32-85420
Johnson35:053-132-20-3638
Williams32:254-161-10-44410
McLemore25:114-43-40-42113
Brown III24:581-80-00-2123
Blevins22:272-80-00-3135
Hughes20:091-62-20-2014
Totals240:0031-839-125-32212780

Percentages: FG .373, FT .750.

3-Point Goals: 9-34, .265 (McLemore 2-2, Elleby 2-3, Louzada 1-2, Perry 1-4, Williams 1-4, Brown III 1-5, Blevins 1-6, Hughes 0-3, Johnson 0-5).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 8 (Brown III 2, Hughes 2, Perry 2, Johnson, Williams).

Turnovers: 14 (Brown III 3, Johnson 3, Hughes 2, Perry 2, Elleby, Louzada, McLemore, Williams).

Steals: 11 (Johnson 3, Blevins 2, Elleby 2, Williams 2, Hughes, McLemore).

Technical Fouls: None.

Utah16362633111
Portland1921162480

A_18,123 (19,393). T_2:19.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

