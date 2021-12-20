CHARLOTTE (102)
Bridges 8-20 3-3 21, Oubre Jr. 2-9 0-0 5, Plumlee 2-4 0-0 4, Ball 8-20 2-2 21, Rozier 7-19 2-2 20, McDaniels 6-8 0-0 14, Washington 2-7 0-0 6, Richards 2-5 2-2 6, Bouknight 1-3 0-0 2, Smith 1-6 0-0 3. Totals 39-101 9-9 102.
UTAH (112)
Bogdanovic 8-15 2-4 23, O'Neale 1-9 0-0 3, Gobert 4-10 15-16 23, Conley 4-13 4-5 14, Mitchell 7-20 5-8 21, Gay 2-11 0-1 5, Ingles 2-7 0-0 6, Whiteside 2-2 2-3 6, Clarkson 4-9 0-0 11, Forrest 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 34-96 28-37 112.
|Charlotte
|16
|25
|27
|34
|—
|102
|Utah
|35
|19
|26
|32
|—
|112
3-Point Goals_Charlotte 15-43 (Rozier 4-10, Ball 3-7, McDaniels 2-2, Washington 2-5, Bridges 2-9, Smith 1-2, Oubre Jr. 1-6), Utah 16-53 (Bogdanovic 5-11, Clarkson 3-6, Ingles 2-7, Conley 2-8, Mitchell 2-10, Gay 1-5, O'Neale 1-6). Fouled Out_Charlotte 1 (Ball), Utah None. Rebounds_Charlotte 51 (Bridges 11), Utah 68 (Gobert 21). Assists_Charlotte 27 (Ball 11), Utah 21 (Mitchell 6). Total Fouls_Charlotte 25, Utah 14. A_18,306 (18,306)