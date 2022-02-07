|FG
|FT
|Reb
|NEW YORK
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Barrett
|42:47
|8-25
|6-8
|4-7
|6
|4
|23
|Randle
|37:56
|10-20
|8-12
|2-6
|5
|2
|30
|Robinson
|36:11
|8-11
|3-6
|10-21
|1
|1
|19
|Burks
|31:29
|2-10
|1-1
|0-6
|1
|4
|5
|Fournier
|31:05
|5-12
|2-2
|2-4
|1
|5
|16
|Quickley
|23:36
|2-9
|0-0
|0-5
|4
|3
|5
|Reddish
|15:03
|1-4
|4-4
|0-2
|0
|1
|6
|Noel
|11:49
|0-1
|0-2
|1-3
|0
|3
|0
|Toppin
|10:04
|0-3
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|240:00
|36-95
|24-35
|20-56
|18
|23
|104
Percentages: FG .379, FT .686.
3-Point Goals: 8-33, .242 (Fournier 4-8, Randle 2-5, Quickley 1-5, Barrett 1-7, Reddish 0-2, Toppin 0-2, Burks 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 15. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Robinson 3).
Turnovers: 16 (Randle 5, Quickley 3, Burks 2, Fournier 2, Reddish 2, Barrett, Noel).
Steals: 8 (Fournier 2, Robinson 2, Burks, Noel, Randle, Reddish).
Technical Fouls: Fournier, 00:35 second.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|UTAH
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Bogdanovic
|31:44
|6-14
|6-6
|1-4
|1
|4
|20
|O'Neale
|31:38
|2-8
|0-0
|1-4
|0
|2
|6
|Azubuike
|27:39
|3-5
|1-2
|6-14
|0
|4
|7
|Conley
|29:42
|5-17
|6-6
|0-3
|7
|4
|18
|Mitchell
|35:42
|13-26
|4-6
|3-7
|6
|2
|32
|Clarkson
|22:06
|6-12
|1-1
|1-2
|2
|4
|16
|Forrest
|20:23
|2-6
|0-0
|1-5
|1
|0
|4
|Whiteside
|20:21
|0-1
|3-4
|1-8
|1
|6
|3
|Paschall
|16:31
|2-4
|2-2
|0-2
|1
|0
|7
|Butler
|4:14
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|240:00
|39-93
|23-27
|14-49
|19
|26
|113
Percentages: FG .419, FT .852.
3-Point Goals: 12-48, .250 (Clarkson 3-9, Bogdanovic 2-7, O'Neale 2-8, Conley 2-10, Mitchell 2-10, Paschall 1-3, Forrest 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 6 (Azubuike 3, Conley, Mitchell, O'Neale).
Turnovers: 10 (Mitchell 4, Azubuike, Butler, Clarkson, Conley, Forrest, O'Neale).
Steals: 6 (Mitchell 4, Forrest 2).
Technical Fouls: None.
|New York
|28
|29
|29
|18
|—
|104
|Utah
|28
|31
|23
|31
|—
|113
A_18,306 (18,306). T_2:23.