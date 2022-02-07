FGFTReb
NEW YORKMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Barrett42:478-256-84-76423
Randle37:5610-208-122-65230
Robinson36:118-113-610-211119
Burks31:292-101-10-6145
Fournier31:055-122-22-41516
Quickley23:362-90-00-5435
Reddish15:031-44-40-2016
Noel11:490-10-21-3030
Toppin10:040-30-01-2000
Totals240:0036-9524-3520-561823104

Percentages: FG .379, FT .686.

3-Point Goals: 8-33, .242 (Fournier 4-8, Randle 2-5, Quickley 1-5, Barrett 1-7, Reddish 0-2, Toppin 0-2, Burks 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 15. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Robinson 3).

Turnovers: 16 (Randle 5, Quickley 3, Burks 2, Fournier 2, Reddish 2, Barrett, Noel).

Steals: 8 (Fournier 2, Robinson 2, Burks, Noel, Randle, Reddish).

Technical Fouls: Fournier, 00:35 second.

FGFTReb
UTAHMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Bogdanovic31:446-146-61-41420
O'Neale31:382-80-01-4026
Azubuike27:393-51-26-14047
Conley29:425-176-60-37418
Mitchell35:4213-264-63-76232
Clarkson22:066-121-11-22416
Forrest20:232-60-01-5104
Whiteside20:210-13-41-8163
Paschall16:312-42-20-2107
Butler4:140-00-00-0000
Totals240:0039-9323-2714-491926113

Percentages: FG .419, FT .852.

3-Point Goals: 12-48, .250 (Clarkson 3-9, Bogdanovic 2-7, O'Neale 2-8, Conley 2-10, Mitchell 2-10, Paschall 1-3, Forrest 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 6 (Azubuike 3, Conley, Mitchell, O'Neale).

Turnovers: 10 (Mitchell 4, Azubuike, Butler, Clarkson, Conley, Forrest, O'Neale).

Steals: 6 (Mitchell 4, Forrest 2).

Technical Fouls: None.

New York28292918104
Utah28312331113

A_18,306 (18,306). T_2:23.

