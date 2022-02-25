DALLAS (109)
Bullock 3-8 0-0 9, Finney-Smith 3-5 0-0 7, Powell 9-12 3-3 22, Brunson 4-11 0-0 8, Doncic 8-24 4-4 23, Bertans 6-9 0-0 17, Kleber 1-7 0-0 3, Dinwiddie 8-12 1-1 20, Green 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 42-88 8-8 109.
UTAH (114)
Bogdanovic 7-15 2-2 18, O'Neale 3-5 2-2 9, Gobert 6-6 2-4 14, Conley 5-12 2-2 15, Mitchell 11-19 4-5 33, Paschall 0-0 0-0 0, House Jr. 1-2 3-4 6, Whiteside 0-0 2-2 2, Clarkson 5-13 1-1 13, Forrest 2-2 0-0 4. Totals 40-74 18-22 114.
|Dallas
|34
|33
|19
|23
|—
|109
|Utah
|31
|29
|29
|25
|—
|114
3-Point Goals_Dallas 17-39 (Bertans 5-8, Dinwiddie 3-4, Bullock 3-7, Doncic 3-9, Powell 1-1, Finney-Smith 1-3, Kleber 1-6, Brunson 0-1), Utah 16-38 (Mitchell 7-12, Conley 3-7, Clarkson 2-6, Bogdanovic 2-8, House Jr. 1-2, O'Neale 1-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Dallas 30 (Doncic, Powell 7), Utah 44 (Gobert 17). Assists_Dallas 22 (Doncic 11), Utah 22 (Conley, Mitchell 5). Total Fouls_Dallas 21, Utah 14. A_18,306 (18,306)