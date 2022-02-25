FGFTReb
DALLASMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Bullock34:023-80-00-0219
Finney-Smith27:553-50-01-4147
Powell26:209-123-34-70122
Brunson35:394-110-00-2248
Doncic35:088-244-42-711523
Dinwiddie25:538-121-10-22220
Kleber24:401-70-01-3423
Bertans18:416-90-00-30017
Green11:420-00-00-2020
Totals240:0042-888-88-302221109

Percentages: FG .477, FT 1.000.

3-Point Goals: 17-39, .436 (Bertans 5-8, Dinwiddie 3-4, Bullock 3-7, Doncic 3-9, Powell 1-1, Finney-Smith 1-3, Kleber 1-6, Brunson 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Kleber 2, Bertans).

Turnovers: 11 (Doncic 4, Brunson 2, Bullock, Dinwiddie, Finney-Smith, Kleber, Powell).

Steals: 9 (Bullock 2, Kleber 2, Bertans, Brunson, Dinwiddie, Doncic, Powell).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
UTAHMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Bogdanovic32:517-152-21-21018
O'Neale32:083-52-21-4439
Gobert33:336-62-42-172314
Conley30:005-122-22-65015
Mitchell36:2411-194-50-25233
Clarkson22:085-131-10-10113
Forrest15:482-20-01-4324
House Jr.15:091-23-40-0016
Whiteside14:270-02-22-8122
Paschall7:320-00-00-0100
Totals240:0040-7418-229-442214114

Percentages: FG .541, FT .818.

3-Point Goals: 16-38, .421 (Mitchell 7-12, Conley 3-7, Clarkson 2-6, Bogdanovic 2-8, House Jr. 1-2, O'Neale 1-3).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Gobert 3, Whiteside).

Turnovers: 18 (Mitchell 4, Forrest 3, Gobert 3, Bogdanovic 2, Conley 2, O'Neale 2, Clarkson, Whiteside).

Steals: 9 (Conley 3, Forrest 2, Clarkson, House Jr., Mitchell, O'Neale).

Technical Fouls: None.

Dallas34331923109
Utah31292925114

A_18,306 (18,306). T_2:07.

