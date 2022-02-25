|FG
|FT
|Reb
|DALLAS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Bullock
|34:02
|3-8
|0-0
|0-0
|2
|1
|9
|Finney-Smith
|27:55
|3-5
|0-0
|1-4
|1
|4
|7
|Powell
|26:20
|9-12
|3-3
|4-7
|0
|1
|22
|Brunson
|35:39
|4-11
|0-0
|0-2
|2
|4
|8
|Doncic
|35:08
|8-24
|4-4
|2-7
|11
|5
|23
|Dinwiddie
|25:53
|8-12
|1-1
|0-2
|2
|2
|20
|Kleber
|24:40
|1-7
|0-0
|1-3
|4
|2
|3
|Bertans
|18:41
|6-9
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|0
|17
|Green
|11:42
|0-0
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|2
|0
|Totals
|240:00
|42-88
|8-8
|8-30
|22
|21
|109
Percentages: FG .477, FT 1.000.
3-Point Goals: 17-39, .436 (Bertans 5-8, Dinwiddie 3-4, Bullock 3-7, Doncic 3-9, Powell 1-1, Finney-Smith 1-3, Kleber 1-6, Brunson 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Kleber 2, Bertans).
Turnovers: 11 (Doncic 4, Brunson 2, Bullock, Dinwiddie, Finney-Smith, Kleber, Powell).
Steals: 9 (Bullock 2, Kleber 2, Bertans, Brunson, Dinwiddie, Doncic, Powell).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|UTAH
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Bogdanovic
|32:51
|7-15
|2-2
|1-2
|1
|0
|18
|O'Neale
|32:08
|3-5
|2-2
|1-4
|4
|3
|9
|Gobert
|33:33
|6-6
|2-4
|2-17
|2
|3
|14
|Conley
|30:00
|5-12
|2-2
|2-6
|5
|0
|15
|Mitchell
|36:24
|11-19
|4-5
|0-2
|5
|2
|33
|Clarkson
|22:08
|5-13
|1-1
|0-1
|0
|1
|13
|Forrest
|15:48
|2-2
|0-0
|1-4
|3
|2
|4
|House Jr.
|15:09
|1-2
|3-4
|0-0
|0
|1
|6
|Whiteside
|14:27
|0-0
|2-2
|2-8
|1
|2
|2
|Paschall
|7:32
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|0
|Totals
|240:00
|40-74
|18-22
|9-44
|22
|14
|114
Percentages: FG .541, FT .818.
3-Point Goals: 16-38, .421 (Mitchell 7-12, Conley 3-7, Clarkson 2-6, Bogdanovic 2-8, House Jr. 1-2, O'Neale 1-3).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Gobert 3, Whiteside).
Turnovers: 18 (Mitchell 4, Forrest 3, Gobert 3, Bogdanovic 2, Conley 2, O'Neale 2, Clarkson, Whiteside).
Steals: 9 (Conley 3, Forrest 2, Clarkson, House Jr., Mitchell, O'Neale).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Dallas
|34
|33
|19
|23
|—
|109
|Utah
|31
|29
|29
|25
|—
|114
A_18,306 (18,306). T_2:07.