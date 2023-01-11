FGFTReb
CLEVELANDMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
E.Mobley37:035-82-41-71612
Okoro17:371-32-20-2034
Allen6:450-00-00-0120
Garland38:238-184-40-56321
Mitchell36:1214-2711-111-56046
LeVert36:505-111-31-52412
Stevens24:565-60-01-30511
Love18:213-120-03-9116
Neto12:321-20-00-1012
Osman11:210-30-00-0100
Totals240:0042-9020-247-371825114

Percentages: FG .467, FT .833.

3-Point Goals: 10-37, .270 (Mitchell 7-18, Stevens 1-2, Garland 1-4, LeVert 1-4, Neto 0-1, Okoro 0-2, Osman 0-2, Love 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 7 (E.Mobley 4, Stevens 2, LeVert).

Turnovers: 5 (Garland 4, Osman).

Steals: 7 (Mitchell 3, Stevens 3, E.Mobley).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
UTAHMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Beasley33:374-124-40-54013
Markkanen39:196-1812-143-161225
Kessler30:233-90-06-11246
Clarkson34:2011-195-72-64132
Conley32:514-94-40-04313
Alexander-Walker22:285-102-40-43113
Agbaji17:571-40-01-4232
Vanderbilt17:062-31-23-5115
Gay6:512-32-20-2017
Fontecchio5:080-00-00-1010
Totals240:0038-8730-3715-542117116

Percentages: FG .437, FT .811.

3-Point Goals: 10-36, .278 (Clarkson 5-11, Gay 1-1, Alexander-Walker 1-4, Conley 1-5, Markkanen 1-5, Beasley 1-8, Agbaji 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 11. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Alexander-Walker, Gay, Kessler).

Turnovers: 15 (Clarkson 4, Beasley 3, Conley 3, Alexander-Walker, Fontecchio, Gay, Kessler, Markkanen).

Steals: 3 (Beasley, Gay, Markkanen).

Technical Fouls: None.

Cleveland24312930114
Utah31243328116

A_18,206 (18,206). T_2:27.

