|FG
|FT
|Reb
|BOSTON
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Tatum
|38:42
|4-12
|4-6
|0-3
|6
|3
|15
|Williams
|30:53
|8-16
|0-0
|1-4
|2
|5
|23
|Griffin
|18:48
|2-5
|1-2
|1-4
|1
|0
|6
|Brown
|35:07
|9-19
|3-4
|0-4
|6
|2
|25
|White
|25:06
|4-7
|1-1
|0-5
|4
|2
|10
|Brogdon
|30:36
|6-12
|2-3
|1-5
|4
|1
|16
|Kornet
|25:33
|4-5
|0-0
|2-7
|3
|2
|8
|Muscala
|21:36
|3-5
|0-0
|0-6
|1
|1
|8
|Hauser
|13:39
|2-7
|0-0
|0-2
|3
|1
|6
|Totals
|240:00
|42-88
|11-16
|5-40
|30
|17
|117
Percentages: FG .477, FT .688.
3-Point Goals: 22-51, .431 (Williams 7-12, Brown 4-9, Tatum 3-8, Muscala 2-3, Brogdon 2-4, Hauser 2-7, Griffin 1-3, White 1-4, Kornet 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Tatum, White).
Turnovers: 6 (Kornet 3, Tatum 2, Williams).
Steals: 2 (Hauser, White).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|UTAH
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Markkanen
|34:52
|10-23
|4-4
|2-10
|3
|3
|28
|Olynyk
|29:01
|4-10
|5-5
|3-13
|6
|2
|13
|Kessler
|34:10
|5-7
|2-5
|8-14
|1
|2
|12
|Agbaji
|36:24
|6-11
|0-0
|0-1
|3
|1
|16
|Horton-Tucker
|27:41
|8-20
|2-4
|3-7
|5
|3
|19
|Dunn
|20:19
|2-7
|2-2
|0-2
|6
|1
|7
|Gay
|17:07
|3-7
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|9
|Fontecchio
|15:37
|2-7
|2-2
|0-1
|1
|0
|8
|Juzang
|9:28
|1-4
|0-0
|0-4
|1
|1
|3
|Jones
|8:34
|1-1
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|0
|3
|Toscano-Anderson
|6:47
|0-0
|0-0
|1-2
|2
|1
|0
|Totals
|240:00
|42-97
|17-22
|17-56
|29
|14
|118
Percentages: FG .433, FT .773.
3-Point Goals: 17-41, .415 (Agbaji 4-8, Markkanen 4-12, Gay 3-5, Fontecchio 2-4, Dunn 1-1, Jones 1-1, Juzang 1-3, Horton-Tucker 1-4, Olynyk 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Kessler 3, Fontecchio, Jones).
Turnovers: 7 (Gay 2, Horton-Tucker 2, Olynyk 2, Dunn).
Steals: 3 (Horton-Tucker, Jones, Toscano-Anderson).
Technical Fouls: Olynyk, 3:44 first; Jazz, 8:14 third.
|Boston
|34
|30
|27
|26
|—
|117
|Utah
|24
|33
|31
|30
|—
|118
A_18,206 (18,206). T_2:11.
