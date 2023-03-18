FGFTReb
Tatum38:424-124-60-36315
Williams30:538-160-01-42523
Griffin18:482-51-21-4106
Brown35:079-193-40-46225
White25:064-71-10-54210
Brogdon30:366-122-31-54116
Kornet25:334-50-02-7328
Muscala21:363-50-00-6118
Hauser13:392-70-00-2316
Totals240:0042-8811-165-403017117

Percentages: FG .477, FT .688.

3-Point Goals: 22-51, .431 (Williams 7-12, Brown 4-9, Tatum 3-8, Muscala 2-3, Brogdon 2-4, Hauser 2-7, Griffin 1-3, White 1-4, Kornet 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Tatum, White).

Turnovers: 6 (Kornet 3, Tatum 2, Williams).

Steals: 2 (Hauser, White).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
UTAHMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Markkanen34:5210-234-42-103328
Olynyk29:014-105-53-136213
Kessler34:105-72-58-141212
Agbaji36:246-110-00-13116
Horton-Tucker27:418-202-43-75319
Dunn20:192-72-20-2617
Gay17:073-70-00-1009
Fontecchio15:372-72-20-1108
Juzang9:281-40-00-4113
Jones8:341-10-00-1103
Toscano-Anderson6:470-00-01-2210
Totals240:0042-9717-2217-562914118

Percentages: FG .433, FT .773.

3-Point Goals: 17-41, .415 (Agbaji 4-8, Markkanen 4-12, Gay 3-5, Fontecchio 2-4, Dunn 1-1, Jones 1-1, Juzang 1-3, Horton-Tucker 1-4, Olynyk 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Kessler 3, Fontecchio, Jones).

Turnovers: 7 (Gay 2, Horton-Tucker 2, Olynyk 2, Dunn).

Steals: 3 (Horton-Tucker, Jones, Toscano-Anderson).

Technical Fouls: Olynyk, 3:44 first; Jazz, 8:14 third.

Boston34302726117
Utah24333130118

A_18,206 (18,206). T_2:11.

