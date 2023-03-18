BOSTON (117)
Tatum 4-12 4-6 15, Williams 8-16 0-0 23, Griffin 2-5 1-2 6, Brown 9-19 3-4 25, White 4-7 1-1 10, Hauser 2-7 0-0 6, Kornet 4-5 0-0 8, Muscala 3-5 0-0 8, Brogdon 6-12 2-3 16. Totals 42-88 11-16 117.
UTAH (118)
Markkanen 10-23 4-4 28, Olynyk 4-10 5-5 13, Kessler 5-7 2-5 12, Agbaji 6-11 0-0 16, Horton-Tucker 8-20 2-4 19, Fontecchio 2-7 2-2 8, Toscano-Anderson 0-0 0-0 0, Gay 3-7 0-0 9, Jones 1-1 0-0 3, Dunn 2-7 2-2 7, Juzang 1-4 0-0 3. Totals 42-97 17-22 118.
|Boston
|34
|30
|27
|26
|—
|117
|Utah
|24
|33
|31
|30
|—
|118
3-Point Goals_Boston 22-51 (Williams 7-12, Brown 4-9, Tatum 3-8, Muscala 2-3, Brogdon 2-4, Hauser 2-7, Griffin 1-3, White 1-4, Kornet 0-1), Utah 17-41 (Agbaji 4-8, Markkanen 4-12, Gay 3-5, Fontecchio 2-4, Dunn 1-1, Jones 1-1, Juzang 1-3, Horton-Tucker 1-4, Olynyk 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Boston 40 (Kornet 7), Utah 56 (Kessler 14). Assists_Boston 30 (Brown, Tatum 6), Utah 29 (Dunn, Olynyk 6). Total Fouls_Boston 17, Utah 14. A_18,206 (18,206)
