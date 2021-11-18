FGFTReb
TORONTOMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Barnes35:085-110-04-66110
Siakam30:552-140-02-3504
Birch24:256-82-32-31414
Trent Jr.33:0112-182-21-23031
VanVleet34:277-177-81-44224
Flynn22:282-90-01-6045
Mykhailiuk17:411-50-00-2213
Boucher17:291-60-02-8202
Banton16:341-44-40-0106
Champagnie7:522-20-01-1014
Totals240:0039-9415-1714-352413103

Percentages: FG .415, FT .882.

3-Point Goals: 10-38, .263 (Trent Jr. 5-11, VanVleet 3-8, Mykhailiuk 1-5, Flynn 1-6, Barnes 0-2, Boucher 0-2, Siakam 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 3 (VanVleet 2, Boucher).

Turnovers: 12 (Siakam 4, Banton 2, Barnes 2, VanVleet 2, Birch, Flynn).

Steals: 10 (VanVleet 3, Birch 2, Siakam 2, Barnes, Flynn, Trent Jr.).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
UTAHMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Bogdanovic25:083-90-03-4617
O'Neale28:426-80-00-43116
Gobert29:197-70-00-111214
Conley28:242-40-00-1735
Mitchell29:296-136-60-31320
Ingles23:464-80-01-78410
Clarkson22:044-120-01-24012
Gay18:277-81-21-52120
Whiteside15:534-53-31-20111
Forrest7:361-12-22-3114
Azubuike2:480-00-01-3000
Butler2:480-20-00-1010
Oni2:480-10-00-0000
Paschall2:480-20-00-0100
Totals240:0044-8012-1310-463418119

Percentages: FG .550, FT .923.

3-Point Goals: 19-46, .413 (Gay 5-6, O'Neale 4-6, Clarkson 4-11, Ingles 2-6, Mitchell 2-7, Conley 1-2, Bogdanovic 1-5, Butler 0-1, Oni 0-1, Paschall 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 9 (Whiteside 3, Gobert 2, Bogdanovic, Butler, Conley, O'Neale).

Turnovers: 23 (Mitchell 6, Bogdanovic 3, Gay 3, Conley 2, O'Neale 2, Azubuike, Butler, Clarkson, Forrest, Gobert, Ingles, Whiteside).

Steals: 8 (Mitchell 4, Conley 2, Clarkson, Ingles).

Technical Fouls: Jazz, 9:40 third.

Toronto27361723103
Utah32293127119

A_18,306 (18,306). T_2:03.

