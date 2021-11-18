|FG
|FT
|Reb
|TORONTO
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Barnes
|35:08
|5-11
|0-0
|4-6
|6
|1
|10
|Siakam
|30:55
|2-14
|0-0
|2-3
|5
|0
|4
|Birch
|24:25
|6-8
|2-3
|2-3
|1
|4
|14
|Trent Jr.
|33:01
|12-18
|2-2
|1-2
|3
|0
|31
|VanVleet
|34:27
|7-17
|7-8
|1-4
|4
|2
|24
|Flynn
|22:28
|2-9
|0-0
|1-6
|0
|4
|5
|Mykhailiuk
|17:41
|1-5
|0-0
|0-2
|2
|1
|3
|Boucher
|17:29
|1-6
|0-0
|2-8
|2
|0
|2
|Banton
|16:34
|1-4
|4-4
|0-0
|1
|0
|6
|Champagnie
|7:52
|2-2
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|1
|4
|Totals
|240:00
|39-94
|15-17
|14-35
|24
|13
|103
Percentages: FG .415, FT .882.
3-Point Goals: 10-38, .263 (Trent Jr. 5-11, VanVleet 3-8, Mykhailiuk 1-5, Flynn 1-6, Barnes 0-2, Boucher 0-2, Siakam 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 3 (VanVleet 2, Boucher).
Turnovers: 12 (Siakam 4, Banton 2, Barnes 2, VanVleet 2, Birch, Flynn).
Steals: 10 (VanVleet 3, Birch 2, Siakam 2, Barnes, Flynn, Trent Jr.).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|UTAH
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Bogdanovic
|25:08
|3-9
|0-0
|3-4
|6
|1
|7
|O'Neale
|28:42
|6-8
|0-0
|0-4
|3
|1
|16
|Gobert
|29:19
|7-7
|0-0
|0-11
|1
|2
|14
|Conley
|28:24
|2-4
|0-0
|0-1
|7
|3
|5
|Mitchell
|29:29
|6-13
|6-6
|0-3
|1
|3
|20
|Ingles
|23:46
|4-8
|0-0
|1-7
|8
|4
|10
|Clarkson
|22:04
|4-12
|0-0
|1-2
|4
|0
|12
|Gay
|18:27
|7-8
|1-2
|1-5
|2
|1
|20
|Whiteside
|15:53
|4-5
|3-3
|1-2
|0
|1
|11
|Forrest
|7:36
|1-1
|2-2
|2-3
|1
|1
|4
|Azubuike
|2:48
|0-0
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|Butler
|2:48
|0-2
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|0
|Oni
|2:48
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Paschall
|2:48
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|0
|Totals
|240:00
|44-80
|12-13
|10-46
|34
|18
|119
Percentages: FG .550, FT .923.
3-Point Goals: 19-46, .413 (Gay 5-6, O'Neale 4-6, Clarkson 4-11, Ingles 2-6, Mitchell 2-7, Conley 1-2, Bogdanovic 1-5, Butler 0-1, Oni 0-1, Paschall 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 9 (Whiteside 3, Gobert 2, Bogdanovic, Butler, Conley, O'Neale).
Turnovers: 23 (Mitchell 6, Bogdanovic 3, Gay 3, Conley 2, O'Neale 2, Azubuike, Butler, Clarkson, Forrest, Gobert, Ingles, Whiteside).
Steals: 8 (Mitchell 4, Conley 2, Clarkson, Ingles).
Technical Fouls: Jazz, 9:40 third.
|Toronto
|27
|36
|17
|23
|—
|103
|Utah
|32
|29
|31
|27
|—
|119
A_18,306 (18,306). T_2:03.