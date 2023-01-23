FGFTReb
CHARLOTTEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
McDaniels28:064-91-21-9349
Washington26:521-71-20-3153
Plumlee26:125-68-114-85018
Hayward23:574-73-40-21111
Rozier35:139-233-51-52323
Smith Jr.28:586-113-40-39315
McGowens27:330-72-21-4132
Williams17:315-71-23-30311
Thor17:040-32-21-4012
Jones4:172-20-00-1004
Richards4:172-30-00-0004
Totals240:0038-8524-3411-422223102

Percentages: FG .447, FT .706.

3-Point Goals: 2-16, .125 (Rozier 2-8, Smith Jr. 0-1, Thor 0-1, McDaniels 0-2, McGowens 0-2, Washington 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 12. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 7 (Williams 3, Richards 2, McDaniels, Plumlee).

Turnovers: 14 (Hayward 4, McDaniels 3, Washington 3, Plumlee 2, Rozier, Williams).

Steals: 8 (Williams 2, Hayward, McDaniels, Richards, Rozier, Thor, Washington).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
UTAHMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Beasley19:503-60-00-2219
Markkanen32:238-145-60-112325
Kessler22:285-63-44-90513
Clarkson28:528-160-00-02218
Conley27:175-120-00-33214
Horton-Tucker22:103-61-30-2617
Vanderbilt21:150-34-41-6424
Sexton20:143-85-52-23211
Agbaji20:103-70-00-4238
Gay9:361-32-21-5024
Alexander-Walker4:171-12-20-0104
Azubuike4:170-10-00-0020
Fontecchio4:171-10-01-2013
Bolmaro2:540-20-00-0000
Totals240:0041-8622-269-462526120

Percentages: FG .477, FT .846.

3-Point Goals: 16-40, .400 (Conley 4-8, Markkanen 4-8, Beasley 3-6, Agbaji 2-5, Clarkson 2-7, Fontecchio 1-1, Bolmaro 0-1, Gay 0-1, Horton-Tucker 0-1, Sexton 0-1, Vanderbilt 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Alexander-Walker, Azubuike, Conley, Markkanen).

Turnovers: 16 (Clarkson 3, Beasley 2, Fontecchio 2, Kessler 2, Markkanen 2, Sexton 2, Agbaji, Azubuike, Gay).

Steals: 8 (Beasley 2, Vanderbilt 2, Agbaji, Conley, Horton-Tucker, Markkanen).

Technical Fouls: None.

Charlotte24213423102
Utah21373131120

A_18,206 (18,206). T_2:15.

