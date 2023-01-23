CHARLOTTE (102)
McDaniels 4-9 1-2 9, Washington 1-7 1-2 3, Plumlee 5-6 8-11 18, Hayward 4-7 3-4 11, Rozier 9-23 3-5 23, Thor 0-3 2-2 2, Jones 2-2 0-0 4, Richards 2-3 0-0 4, Williams 5-7 1-2 11, McGowens 0-7 2-2 2, Smith Jr. 6-11 3-4 15. Totals 38-85 24-34 102.
UTAH (120)
Beasley 3-6 0-0 9, Markkanen 8-14 5-6 25, Kessler 5-6 3-4 13, Clarkson 8-16 0-0 18, Conley 5-12 0-0 14, Bolmaro 0-2 0-0 0, Fontecchio 1-1 0-0 3, Vanderbilt 0-3 4-4 4, Azubuike 0-1 0-0 0, Gay 1-3 2-2 4, Agbaji 3-7 0-0 8, Alexander-Walker 1-1 2-2 4, Horton-Tucker 3-6 1-3 7, Sexton 3-8 5-5 11. Totals 41-86 22-26 120.
|Charlotte
|24
|21
|34
|23
|—
|102
|Utah
|21
|37
|31
|31
|—
|120
3-Point Goals_Charlotte 2-16 (Rozier 2-8, Smith Jr. 0-1, Thor 0-1, McDaniels 0-2, McGowens 0-2, Washington 0-2), Utah 16-40 (Conley 4-8, Markkanen 4-8, Beasley 3-6, Agbaji 2-5, Clarkson 2-7, Fontecchio 1-1, Bolmaro 0-1, Gay 0-1, Horton-Tucker 0-1, Sexton 0-1, Vanderbilt 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Charlotte 42 (McDaniels 9), Utah 46 (Markkanen 11). Assists_Charlotte 22 (Smith Jr. 9), Utah 25 (Horton-Tucker 6). Total Fouls_Charlotte 23, Utah 26. A_18,206 (18,206)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.