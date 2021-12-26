DALLAS (116)
Porzingis 8-18 11-13 27, S.Brown 3-5 0-0 9, Powell 2-5 1-1 5, Brunson 10-25 5-8 27, Ntilikina 5-12 5-5 17, Chriss 1-3 2-2 4, King 0-3 0-0 0, M.Brown 3-5 0-0 6, Brown Jr. 1-4 0-0 2, Knight 2-4 4-4 10, Pinson 3-5 2-2 9. Totals 38-89 30-35 116.
UTAH (120)
Bogdanovic 9-14 3-4 25, O'Neale 1-4 0-0 3, Gobert 4-6 2-3 10, Conley 6-12 7-8 22, Mitchell 11-26 10-11 33, Gay 1-4 2-3 4, Ingles 1-6 0-0 2, Whiteside 3-5 3-6 9, Clarkson 4-13 1-2 12. Totals 40-90 28-37 120.
|Dallas
|34
|29
|27
|26
|—
|116
|Utah
|25
|40
|25
|30
|—
|120
3-Point Goals_Dallas 10-30 (S.Brown 3-3, Knight 2-3, Brunson 2-5, Ntilikina 2-5, Pinson 1-3, Brown Jr. 0-2, King 0-2, Powell 0-2, Porzingis 0-5), Utah 12-36 (Bogdanovic 4-8, Clarkson 3-6, Conley 3-8, O'Neale 1-3, Mitchell 1-7, Gay 0-2, Ingles 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Dallas 43 (Porzingis 9), Utah 49 (Gobert 11). Assists_Dallas 19 (Brunson 6), Utah 24 (Ingles 6). Total Fouls_Dallas 31, Utah 24. A_18,306 (18,306)