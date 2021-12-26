FGFTReb
DALLASMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
S.Brown28:103-50-00-3259
Porzingis33:588-1811-132-93227
Powell26:482-51-12-7235
Brunson36:1410-255-82-26527
Ntilikina34:305-125-51-41317
Pinson21:493-52-20-5109
Knight20:322-44-40-23210
Chriss10:371-32-21-5054
M.Brown10:323-50-00-2046
King9:150-30-00-3010
Brown Jr.7:351-40-00-1112
Totals240:0038-8930-358-431931116

Percentages: FG .427, FT .857.

3-Point Goals: 10-30, .333 (S.Brown 3-3, Knight 2-3, Brunson 2-5, Ntilikina 2-5, Pinson 1-3, Brown Jr. 0-2, King 0-2, Powell 0-2, Porzingis 0-5).

Team Rebounds: 13. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Porzingis 2, Chriss).

Turnovers: 13 (Porzingis 3, Chriss 2, Knight 2, Brunson, King, Ntilikina, Pinson, Powell, S.Brown).

Steals: 7 (Brown Jr. 2, Brunson 2, Ntilikina 2, Porzingis).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
UTAHMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Bogdanovic25:199-143-41-41525
O'Neale28:521-40-00-4343
Gobert33:414-62-35-111310
Conley31:246-127-80-75122
Mitchell34:3911-2610-113-33333
Clarkson26:314-131-21-84012
Ingles26:031-60-00-2622
Gay19:121-42-30-3134
Whiteside14:193-53-63-7039
Totals240:0040-9028-3713-492424120

Percentages: FG .444, FT .757.

3-Point Goals: 12-36, .333 (Bogdanovic 4-8, Clarkson 3-6, Conley 3-8, O'Neale 1-3, Mitchell 1-7, Gay 0-2, Ingles 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 6 (Whiteside 3, Gobert 2, Ingles).

Turnovers: 14 (Bogdanovic 4, Mitchell 3, Clarkson 2, Gobert 2, Gay, Ingles, O'Neale).

Steals: 9 (Mitchell 3, Gobert 2, Bogdanovic, Clarkson, Conley, Gay).

Technical Fouls: Ingles, 9:23 second; Jazz, 5:58 second; Mitchell, 11:34 third.

Dallas34292726116
Utah25402530120

A_18,306 (18,306). T_2:39.

