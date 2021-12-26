|FG
|FT
|Reb
|DALLAS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|S.Brown
|28:10
|3-5
|0-0
|0-3
|2
|5
|9
|Porzingis
|33:58
|8-18
|11-13
|2-9
|3
|2
|27
|Powell
|26:48
|2-5
|1-1
|2-7
|2
|3
|5
|Brunson
|36:14
|10-25
|5-8
|2-2
|6
|5
|27
|Ntilikina
|34:30
|5-12
|5-5
|1-4
|1
|3
|17
|Pinson
|21:49
|3-5
|2-2
|0-5
|1
|0
|9
|Knight
|20:32
|2-4
|4-4
|0-2
|3
|2
|10
|Chriss
|10:37
|1-3
|2-2
|1-5
|0
|5
|4
|M.Brown
|10:32
|3-5
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|4
|6
|King
|9:15
|0-3
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|1
|0
|Brown Jr.
|7:35
|1-4
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|1
|2
|Totals
|240:00
|38-89
|30-35
|8-43
|19
|31
|116
Percentages: FG .427, FT .857.
3-Point Goals: 10-30, .333 (S.Brown 3-3, Knight 2-3, Brunson 2-5, Ntilikina 2-5, Pinson 1-3, Brown Jr. 0-2, King 0-2, Powell 0-2, Porzingis 0-5).
Team Rebounds: 13. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Porzingis 2, Chriss).
Turnovers: 13 (Porzingis 3, Chriss 2, Knight 2, Brunson, King, Ntilikina, Pinson, Powell, S.Brown).
Steals: 7 (Brown Jr. 2, Brunson 2, Ntilikina 2, Porzingis).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|UTAH
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Bogdanovic
|25:19
|9-14
|3-4
|1-4
|1
|5
|25
|O'Neale
|28:52
|1-4
|0-0
|0-4
|3
|4
|3
|Gobert
|33:41
|4-6
|2-3
|5-11
|1
|3
|10
|Conley
|31:24
|6-12
|7-8
|0-7
|5
|1
|22
|Mitchell
|34:39
|11-26
|10-11
|3-3
|3
|3
|33
|Clarkson
|26:31
|4-13
|1-2
|1-8
|4
|0
|12
|Ingles
|26:03
|1-6
|0-0
|0-2
|6
|2
|2
|Gay
|19:12
|1-4
|2-3
|0-3
|1
|3
|4
|Whiteside
|14:19
|3-5
|3-6
|3-7
|0
|3
|9
|Totals
|240:00
|40-90
|28-37
|13-49
|24
|24
|120
Percentages: FG .444, FT .757.
3-Point Goals: 12-36, .333 (Bogdanovic 4-8, Clarkson 3-6, Conley 3-8, O'Neale 1-3, Mitchell 1-7, Gay 0-2, Ingles 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 6 (Whiteside 3, Gobert 2, Ingles).
Turnovers: 14 (Bogdanovic 4, Mitchell 3, Clarkson 2, Gobert 2, Gay, Ingles, O'Neale).
Steals: 9 (Mitchell 3, Gobert 2, Bogdanovic, Clarkson, Conley, Gay).
Technical Fouls: Ingles, 9:23 second; Jazz, 5:58 second; Mitchell, 11:34 third.
|Dallas
|34
|29
|27
|26
|—
|116
|Utah
|25
|40
|25
|30
|—
|120
A_18,306 (18,306). T_2:39.