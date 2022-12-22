WASHINGTON (112)
Kispert 4-8 2-2 12, Kuzma 8-18 3-4 21, Gafford 6-9 1-1 13, Beal 13-20 4-4 30, Morris 2-5 0-1 5, Gibson 3-3 0-0 6, Gill 1-1 1-2 3, Hachimura 3-4 1-1 7, Barton 1-5 1-2 4, Davis 0-0 0-0 0, Dotson 0-0 0-0 0, Goodwin 5-9 0-0 11. Totals 46-82 13-17 112.
UTAH (120)
Markkanen 7-14 3-3 21, Vanderbilt 1-1 0-0 3, Kessler 5-7 2-2 12, Clarkson 7-17 5-5 23, Conley 3-7 2-2 8, Bolmaro 0-1 0-0 0, Fontecchio 0-2 0-0 0, Azubuike 0-0 0-0 0, Gay 1-5 0-0 2, Agbaji 0-1 0-0 0, Alexander-Walker 3-6 0-0 8, Beasley 9-17 4-5 25, Horton-Tucker 0-1 0-0 0, Sexton 6-7 4-4 18. Totals 42-86 20-21 120.
|Washington
|27
|39
|24
|22
|—
|112
|Utah
|30
|30
|33
|27
|—
|120
3-Point Goals_Washington 7-21 (Kispert 2-5, Kuzma 2-5, Goodwin 1-2, Barton 1-3, Morris 1-3, Beal 0-3), Utah 16-35 (Clarkson 4-7, Markkanen 4-9, Beasley 3-7, Alexander-Walker 2-2, Sexton 2-2, Vanderbilt 1-1, Agbaji 0-1, Bolmaro 0-1, Gay 0-1, Conley 0-2, Fontecchio 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Washington 37 (Hachimura 7), Utah 40 (Kessler 14). Assists_Washington 20 (Beal 5), Utah 16 (Conley 6). Total Fouls_Washington 15, Utah 16. A_18,206 (18,206)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.