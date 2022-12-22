FGFTReb
Kispert37:204-82-20-22112
Kuzma33:498-183-41-52121
Gafford19:416-91-11-20313
Beal31:0513-204-41-55230
Morris30:162-50-10-4415
Gibson25:023-30-00-4136
Hachimura23:353-41-10-7117
Goodwin15:465-90-00-52211
Barton13:531-51-20-2214
Davis3:110-00-00-0000
Dotson3:110-00-00-0100
Gill3:111-11-20-1003
Totals240:0046-8213-173-372015112

Percentages: FG .561, FT .765.

3-Point Goals: 7-21, .333 (Kispert 2-5, Kuzma 2-5, Goodwin 1-2, Barton 1-3, Morris 1-3, Beal 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Gafford, Goodwin).

Turnovers: 10 (Beal 2, Goodwin 2, Kuzma 2, Morris 2, Gafford, Hachimura).

Steals: 5 (Dotson, Gibson, Hachimura, Kispert, Kuzma).

Technical Fouls: Wizards, 4:33 third.

FGFTReb
UTAHMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Markkanen29:157-143-30-51421
Vanderbilt28:221-10-00-4113
Kessler32:235-72-25-141212
Clarkson29:477-175-50-73023
Conley27:143-72-20-0618
Beasley25:499-174-50-20125
Alexander-Walker21:373-60-01-3408
Sexton17:196-74-41-10418
Gay14:241-50-00-2012
Agbaji2:460-10-00-1000
Azubuike2:460-00-01-1010
Bolmaro2:460-10-00-0000
Fontecchio2:460-20-00-0010
Horton-Tucker2:460-10-00-0000
Totals240:0042-8620-218-401616120

Percentages: FG .488, FT .952.

3-Point Goals: 16-35, .457 (Clarkson 4-7, Markkanen 4-9, Beasley 3-7, Alexander-Walker 2-2, Sexton 2-2, Vanderbilt 1-1, Agbaji 0-1, Bolmaro 0-1, Gay 0-1, Conley 0-2, Fontecchio 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Kessler 2, Fontecchio).

Turnovers: 11 (Alexander-Walker 2, Clarkson 2, Beasley, Bolmaro, Conley, Kessler, Markkanen, Sexton, Vanderbilt).

Steals: 5 (Beasley 4, Clarkson).

Technical Fouls: Gay, 11:02 fourth.

Washington27392422112
Utah30303327120

A_18,206 (18,206). T_2:06.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

