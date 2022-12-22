|FG
|FT
|Reb
|WASHINGTON
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Kispert
|37:20
|4-8
|2-2
|0-2
|2
|1
|12
|Kuzma
|33:49
|8-18
|3-4
|1-5
|2
|1
|21
|Gafford
|19:41
|6-9
|1-1
|1-2
|0
|3
|13
|Beal
|31:05
|13-20
|4-4
|1-5
|5
|2
|30
|Morris
|30:16
|2-5
|0-1
|0-4
|4
|1
|5
|Gibson
|25:02
|3-3
|0-0
|0-4
|1
|3
|6
|Hachimura
|23:35
|3-4
|1-1
|0-7
|1
|1
|7
|Goodwin
|15:46
|5-9
|0-0
|0-5
|2
|2
|11
|Barton
|13:53
|1-5
|1-2
|0-2
|2
|1
|4
|Davis
|3:11
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Dotson
|3:11
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|0
|Gill
|3:11
|1-1
|1-2
|0-1
|0
|0
|3
|Totals
|240:00
|46-82
|13-17
|3-37
|20
|15
|112
Percentages: FG .561, FT .765.
3-Point Goals: 7-21, .333 (Kispert 2-5, Kuzma 2-5, Goodwin 1-2, Barton 1-3, Morris 1-3, Beal 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Gafford, Goodwin).
Turnovers: 10 (Beal 2, Goodwin 2, Kuzma 2, Morris 2, Gafford, Hachimura).
Steals: 5 (Dotson, Gibson, Hachimura, Kispert, Kuzma).
Technical Fouls: Wizards, 4:33 third.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|UTAH
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Markkanen
|29:15
|7-14
|3-3
|0-5
|1
|4
|21
|Vanderbilt
|28:22
|1-1
|0-0
|0-4
|1
|1
|3
|Kessler
|32:23
|5-7
|2-2
|5-14
|1
|2
|12
|Clarkson
|29:47
|7-17
|5-5
|0-7
|3
|0
|23
|Conley
|27:14
|3-7
|2-2
|0-0
|6
|1
|8
|Beasley
|25:49
|9-17
|4-5
|0-2
|0
|1
|25
|Alexander-Walker
|21:37
|3-6
|0-0
|1-3
|4
|0
|8
|Sexton
|17:19
|6-7
|4-4
|1-1
|0
|4
|18
|Gay
|14:24
|1-5
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|1
|2
|Agbaji
|2:46
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Azubuike
|2:46
|0-0
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|1
|0
|Bolmaro
|2:46
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Fontecchio
|2:46
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Horton-Tucker
|2:46
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|240:00
|42-86
|20-21
|8-40
|16
|16
|120
Percentages: FG .488, FT .952.
3-Point Goals: 16-35, .457 (Clarkson 4-7, Markkanen 4-9, Beasley 3-7, Alexander-Walker 2-2, Sexton 2-2, Vanderbilt 1-1, Agbaji 0-1, Bolmaro 0-1, Gay 0-1, Conley 0-2, Fontecchio 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Kessler 2, Fontecchio).
Turnovers: 11 (Alexander-Walker 2, Clarkson 2, Beasley, Bolmaro, Conley, Kessler, Markkanen, Sexton, Vanderbilt).
Steals: 5 (Beasley 4, Clarkson).
Technical Fouls: Gay, 11:02 fourth.
|Washington
|27
|39
|24
|22
|—
|112
|Utah
|30
|30
|33
|27
|—
|120
A_18,206 (18,206). T_2:06.
