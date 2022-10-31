MEMPHIS (105)
Aldama 1-7 1-2 3, Brooks 6-16 4-8 19, Adams 1-4 0-1 2, Konchar 2-8 0-0 4, Morant 12-18 12-15 37, Clarke 4-7 0-2 8, Lofton Jr. 2-5 1-2 5, Roddy 0-8 2-2 2, Tillman 3-4 2-7 8, Chandler 1-3 1-3 3, Jones 5-9 0-0 12, Williams Jr. 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 38-92 23-42 105.
UTAH (121)
Markkanen 11-15 5-6 31, Olynyk 2-7 3-4 7, Vanderbilt 3-5 0-0 7, Clarkson 3-14 3-5 11, Conley 5-9 0-0 15, Azubuike 0-0 0-0 0, Potter 0-0 0-0 0, Agbaji 2-6 0-0 4, Alexander-Walker 0-1 0-0 0, Beasley 7-12 0-0 18, Horton-Tucker 5-11 2-2 13, Sexton 4-9 5-5 15. Totals 42-89 18-22 121.
|Memphis
|26
|18
|30
|31
|—
|105
|Utah
|23
|38
|36
|24
|—
|121
3-Point Goals_Memphis 6-26 (Brooks 3-7, Jones 2-5, Morant 1-2, Aldama 0-1, Chandler 0-1, Williams Jr. 0-2, Konchar 0-4, Roddy 0-4), Utah 19-47 (Conley 5-7, Markkanen 4-6, Beasley 4-9, Sexton 2-4, Clarkson 2-8, Vanderbilt 1-2, Horton-Tucker 1-6, Agbaji 0-1, Alexander-Walker 0-1, Olynyk 0-3). Fouled Out_Memphis None, Utah 1 (Olynyk). Rebounds_Memphis 52 (Adams 9), Utah 48 (Markkanen 11). Assists_Memphis 14 (Morant 4), Utah 26 (Clarkson 7). Total Fouls_Memphis 17, Utah 30. A_18,206 (18,206)
