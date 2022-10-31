|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MEMPHIS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Aldama
|23:41
|1-7
|1-2
|4-8
|1
|3
|3
|Brooks
|29:50
|6-16
|4-8
|1-4
|1
|2
|19
|Adams
|18:31
|1-4
|0-1
|2-9
|1
|1
|2
|Konchar
|25:46
|2-8
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|4
|4
|Morant
|31:29
|12-18
|12-15
|1-5
|4
|2
|37
|Roddy
|28:48
|0-8
|2-2
|2-6
|0
|1
|2
|Jones
|27:18
|5-9
|0-0
|0-2
|2
|1
|12
|Tillman
|17:07
|3-4
|2-7
|3-5
|0
|1
|8
|Clarke
|15:59
|4-7
|0-2
|2-5
|1
|1
|8
|Chandler
|12:11
|1-3
|1-3
|0-1
|3
|1
|3
|Lofton Jr.
|4:40
|2-5
|1-2
|1-1
|0
|0
|5
|Williams Jr.
|4:40
|1-3
|0-0
|1-3
|1
|0
|2
|Totals
|240:00
|38-92
|23-42
|18-52
|14
|17
|105
Percentages: FG .413, FT .548.
3-Point Goals: 6-26, .231 (Brooks 3-7, Jones 2-5, Morant 1-2, Aldama 0-1, Chandler 0-1, Williams Jr. 0-2, Konchar 0-4, Roddy 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 18. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Adams, Aldama, Konchar, Roddy).
Turnovers: 16 (Jones 5, Adams 4, Morant 3, Brooks, Chandler, Konchar, Tillman).
Steals: 8 (Konchar 3, Roddy 2, Adams, Jones, Williams Jr.).
Technical Fouls: Brooks, 9:29 third.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|UTAH
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Markkanen
|31:34
|11-15
|5-6
|4-11
|2
|2
|31
|Olynyk
|21:13
|2-7
|3-4
|1-3
|1
|6
|7
|Vanderbilt
|22:19
|3-5
|0-0
|2-7
|5
|4
|7
|Clarkson
|33:20
|3-14
|3-5
|1-7
|7
|4
|11
|Conley
|30:16
|5-9
|0-0
|0-2
|5
|2
|15
|Beasley
|26:21
|7-12
|0-0
|0-4
|4
|1
|18
|Sexton
|24:15
|4-9
|5-5
|1-2
|0
|4
|15
|Agbaji
|21:09
|2-6
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|3
|4
|Horton-Tucker
|19:42
|5-11
|2-2
|1-5
|2
|1
|13
|Alexander-Walker
|3:17
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|0
|Azubuike
|3:17
|0-0
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|1
|0
|Potter
|3:17
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|240:00
|42-89
|18-22
|11-48
|26
|30
|121
Percentages: FG .472, FT .818.
3-Point Goals: 19-47, .404 (Conley 5-7, Markkanen 4-6, Beasley 4-9, Sexton 2-4, Clarkson 2-8, Vanderbilt 1-2, Horton-Tucker 1-6, Agbaji 0-1, Alexander-Walker 0-1, Olynyk 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 6 (Markkanen 4, Olynyk, Vanderbilt).
Turnovers: 15 (Horton-Tucker 3, Beasley 2, Markkanen 2, Olynyk 2, Sexton 2, Vanderbilt 2, Alexander-Walker, Clarkson).
Steals: 10 (Olynyk 4, Sexton 2, Alexander-Walker, Conley, Markkanen, Vanderbilt).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Memphis
|26
|18
|30
|31
|—
|105
|Utah
|23
|38
|36
|24
|—
|121
A_18,206 (18,206). T_2:16.
