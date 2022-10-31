FGFTReb
Aldama23:411-71-24-8133
Brooks29:506-164-81-41219
Adams18:311-40-12-9112
Konchar25:462-80-01-3044
Morant31:2912-1812-151-54237
Roddy28:480-82-22-6012
Jones27:185-90-00-22112
Tillman17:073-42-73-5018
Clarke15:594-70-22-5118
Chandler12:111-31-30-1313
Lofton Jr.4:402-51-21-1005
Williams Jr.4:401-30-01-3102
Totals240:0038-9223-4218-521417105

Percentages: FG .413, FT .548.

3-Point Goals: 6-26, .231 (Brooks 3-7, Jones 2-5, Morant 1-2, Aldama 0-1, Chandler 0-1, Williams Jr. 0-2, Konchar 0-4, Roddy 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 18. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Adams, Aldama, Konchar, Roddy).

Turnovers: 16 (Jones 5, Adams 4, Morant 3, Brooks, Chandler, Konchar, Tillman).

Steals: 8 (Konchar 3, Roddy 2, Adams, Jones, Williams Jr.).

Technical Fouls: Brooks, 9:29 third.

FGFTReb
UTAHMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Markkanen31:3411-155-64-112231
Olynyk21:132-73-41-3167
Vanderbilt22:193-50-02-7547
Clarkson33:203-143-51-77411
Conley30:165-90-00-25215
Beasley26:217-120-00-44118
Sexton24:154-95-51-20415
Agbaji21:092-60-01-3034
Horton-Tucker19:425-112-21-52113
Alexander-Walker3:170-10-00-1010
Azubuike3:170-00-00-3010
Potter3:170-00-00-0010
Totals240:0042-8918-2211-482630121

Percentages: FG .472, FT .818.

3-Point Goals: 19-47, .404 (Conley 5-7, Markkanen 4-6, Beasley 4-9, Sexton 2-4, Clarkson 2-8, Vanderbilt 1-2, Horton-Tucker 1-6, Agbaji 0-1, Alexander-Walker 0-1, Olynyk 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 6 (Markkanen 4, Olynyk, Vanderbilt).

Turnovers: 15 (Horton-Tucker 3, Beasley 2, Markkanen 2, Olynyk 2, Sexton 2, Vanderbilt 2, Alexander-Walker, Clarkson).

Steals: 10 (Olynyk 4, Sexton 2, Alexander-Walker, Conley, Markkanen, Vanderbilt).

Technical Fouls: None.

Memphis26183031105
Utah23383624121

A_18,206 (18,206). T_2:16.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

