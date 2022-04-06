|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MEMPHIS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Jackson Jr.
|38:47
|8-27
|9-10
|1-7
|2
|4
|28
|Williams
|35:15
|2-6
|4-4
|0-0
|1
|3
|9
|Adams
|28:08
|1-4
|1-4
|3-13
|8
|2
|3
|Bane
|37:02
|8-21
|4-4
|2-7
|2
|4
|23
|Jones
|37:28
|10-19
|0-0
|0-2
|5
|1
|24
|Melton
|27:55
|3-7
|4-4
|1-10
|4
|3
|11
|Clarke
|19:53
|2-5
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|4
|4
|Anderson
|18:01
|3-6
|1-2
|1-4
|2
|4
|8
|Konchar
|11:35
|0-1
|0-0
|1-4
|0
|4
|0
|Tillman
|10:56
|2-5
|1-1
|1-3
|2
|0
|5
|Totals
|265:00
|39-101
|24-29
|10-51
|26
|29
|115
Percentages: FG .386, FT .828.
3-Point Goals: 13-31, .419 (Jones 4-4, Bane 3-8, Jackson Jr. 3-10, Anderson 1-1, Melton 1-3, Williams 1-4, Tillman 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 7 (Jackson Jr. 3, Anderson 2, Adams, Melton).
Turnovers: 12 (Adams 3, Bane 3, Anderson 2, Jackson Jr., Jones, Melton, Williams).
Steals: 13 (Bane 5, Adams 2, Clarke 2, Williams 2, Jackson Jr., Jones).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|UTAH
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Bogdanovic
|40:16
|4-13
|2-4
|0-4
|2
|4
|13
|O'Neale
|24:12
|2-5
|1-2
|1-2
|2
|1
|6
|Gobert
|34:17
|5-8
|12-18
|6-21
|0
|5
|22
|Conley
|33:34
|5-11
|1-2
|1-6
|8
|2
|13
|Mitchell
|41:27
|6-24
|7-8
|2-9
|5
|3
|20
|Clarkson
|30:59
|7-13
|5-6
|0-5
|5
|0
|22
|House Jr.
|28:53
|3-8
|1-1
|1-3
|1
|3
|9
|Whiteside
|18:43
|7-10
|0-2
|2-10
|0
|3
|14
|Gay
|12:39
|1-4
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|2
|Totals
|265:00
|40-96
|29-43
|13-61
|23
|21
|121
Percentages: FG .417, FT .674.
3-Point Goals: 12-38, .316 (Bogdanovic 3-6, Clarkson 3-8, Conley 2-4, House Jr. 2-6, O'Neale 1-3, Mitchell 1-9, Gay 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 16. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 8 (Whiteside 4, House Jr. 2, Gay, Gobert).
Turnovers: 16 (Conley 5, Gobert 3, O'Neale 3, Bogdanovic 2, Clarkson, House Jr., Mitchell).
Steals: 8 (Bogdanovic 3, Clarkson, Conley, Gobert, Mitchell, O'Neale).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Memphis
|19
|31
|33
|27
|5
|—
|115
|Utah
|24
|26
|33
|27
|11
|—
|121
A_18,306 (18,306). T_2:35.
