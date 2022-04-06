FGFTReb
MEMPHISMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Jackson Jr.38:478-279-101-72428
Williams35:152-64-40-0139
Adams28:081-41-43-13823
Bane37:028-214-42-72423
Jones37:2810-190-00-25124
Melton27:553-74-41-104311
Clarke19:532-50-00-1044
Anderson18:013-61-21-4248
Konchar11:350-10-01-4040
Tillman10:562-51-11-3205
Totals265:0039-10124-2910-512629115

Percentages: FG .386, FT .828.

3-Point Goals: 13-31, .419 (Jones 4-4, Bane 3-8, Jackson Jr. 3-10, Anderson 1-1, Melton 1-3, Williams 1-4, Tillman 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 7 (Jackson Jr. 3, Anderson 2, Adams, Melton).

Turnovers: 12 (Adams 3, Bane 3, Anderson 2, Jackson Jr., Jones, Melton, Williams).

Steals: 13 (Bane 5, Adams 2, Clarke 2, Williams 2, Jackson Jr., Jones).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
UTAHMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Bogdanovic40:164-132-40-42413
O'Neale24:122-51-21-2216
Gobert34:175-812-186-210522
Conley33:345-111-21-68213
Mitchell41:276-247-82-95320
Clarkson30:597-135-60-55022
House Jr.28:533-81-11-3139
Whiteside18:437-100-22-100314
Gay12:391-40-00-1002
Totals265:0040-9629-4313-612321121

Percentages: FG .417, FT .674.

3-Point Goals: 12-38, .316 (Bogdanovic 3-6, Clarkson 3-8, Conley 2-4, House Jr. 2-6, O'Neale 1-3, Mitchell 1-9, Gay 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 16. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 8 (Whiteside 4, House Jr. 2, Gay, Gobert).

Turnovers: 16 (Conley 5, Gobert 3, O'Neale 3, Bogdanovic 2, Clarkson, House Jr., Mitchell).

Steals: 8 (Bogdanovic 3, Clarkson, Conley, Gobert, Mitchell, O'Neale).

Technical Fouls: None.

Memphis193133275115
Utah2426332711121

A_18,306 (18,306). T_2:35.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

