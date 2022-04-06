MEMPHIS (115)
Jackson Jr. 8-27 9-10 28, Williams 2-6 4-4 9, Adams 1-4 1-4 3, Bane 8-21 4-4 23, Jones 10-19 0-0 24, Tillman 2-5 1-1 5, Anderson 3-6 1-2 8, Clarke 2-5 0-0 4, Konchar 0-1 0-0 0, Melton 3-7 4-4 11. Totals 39-101 24-29 115.
UTAH (121)
Bogdanovic 4-13 2-4 13, O'Neale 2-5 1-2 6, Gobert 5-8 12-18 22, Conley 5-11 1-2 13, Mitchell 6-24 7-8 20, Gay 1-4 0-0 2, House Jr. 3-8 1-1 9, Whiteside 7-10 0-2 14, Clarkson 7-13 5-6 22. Totals 40-96 29-43 121.
|Memphis
|19
|31
|33
|27
|5
|—
|115
|Utah
|24
|26
|33
|27
|11
|—
|121
3-Point Goals_Memphis 13-31 (Jones 4-4, Bane 3-8, Jackson Jr. 3-10, Anderson 1-1, Melton 1-3, Williams 1-4, Tillman 0-1), Utah 12-38 (Bogdanovic 3-6, Clarkson 3-8, Conley 2-4, House Jr. 2-6, O'Neale 1-3, Mitchell 1-9, Gay 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Memphis 51 (Adams 13), Utah 61 (Gobert 21). Assists_Memphis 26 (Adams 8), Utah 23 (Conley 8). Total Fouls_Memphis 29, Utah 21. A_18,306 (18,306)
