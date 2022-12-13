NEW ORLEANS (100)
Murphy III 0-7 0-1 0, Williamson 10-16 6-10 26, Valanciunas 6-13 3-4 15, Jones 2-5 2-2 6, McCollum 6-17 1-3 14, Marshall 2-5 2-2 6, Hayes 0-1 0-0 0, Hernangomez 3-5 2-2 9, Nance Jr. 2-7 0-0 4, Temple 1-1 0-0 3, Alvarado 1-6 2-5 4, Daniels 2-4 2-2 7, Graham 1-2 0-0 2, Lewis Jr. 1-4 2-2 4. Totals 37-93 22-33 100.
UTAH (121)
Markkanen 8-16 1-2 19, Olynyk 3-5 0-0 6, Vanderbilt 8-9 2-3 18, Clarkson 4-13 2-2 11, Conley 2-8 1-1 7, Bolmaro 0-1 0-0 0, Azubuike 0-0 0-0 0, Gay 2-6 0-0 4, Kessler 5-10 1-2 11, Agbaji 0-1 0-0 0, Alexander-Walker 7-10 1-2 19, Beasley 8-19 0-0 21, Horton-Tucker 2-5 0-0 5. Totals 49-103 8-12 121.
|New Orleans
|30
|15
|26
|29
|—
|100
|Utah
|29
|23
|39
|30
|—
|121
3-Point Goals_New Orleans 4-27 (Temple 1-1, Daniels 1-2, Hernangomez 1-2, McCollum 1-2, Graham 0-1, Hayes 0-1, Lewis Jr. 0-1, Marshall 0-1, Jones 0-2, Valanciunas 0-2, Williamson 0-2, Alvarado 0-3, Nance Jr. 0-3, Murphy III 0-4), Utah 15-47 (Beasley 5-12, Alexander-Walker 4-6, Conley 2-7, Markkanen 2-7, Horton-Tucker 1-3, Clarkson 1-7, Agbaji 0-1, Gay 0-2, Olynyk 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_New Orleans 43 (Williamson 9), Utah 59 (Kessler 16). Assists_New Orleans 25 (Williamson 5), Utah 31 (Alexander-Walker, Conley, Vanderbilt 6). Total Fouls_New Orleans 17, Utah 23. A_18,206 (18,206)
