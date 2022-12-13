|FG
|FT
|Reb
|NEW ORLEANS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Murphy III
|24:51
|0-7
|0-1
|0-0
|2
|1
|0
|Williamson
|25:41
|10-16
|6-10
|3-9
|5
|3
|26
|Valanciunas
|19:15
|6-13
|3-4
|5-6
|1
|5
|15
|Jones
|20:28
|2-5
|2-2
|0-0
|2
|1
|6
|McCollum
|30:17
|6-17
|1-3
|2-6
|0
|1
|14
|Daniels
|26:09
|2-4
|2-2
|1-5
|3
|2
|7
|Nance Jr.
|23:18
|2-7
|0-0
|3-7
|3
|2
|4
|Marshall
|22:30
|2-5
|2-2
|0-3
|2
|0
|6
|Alvarado
|17:11
|1-6
|2-5
|0-2
|3
|1
|4
|Hayes
|6:08
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Hernangomez
|6:08
|3-5
|2-2
|0-1
|2
|0
|9
|Lewis Jr.
|6:08
|1-4
|2-2
|0-1
|0
|1
|4
|Temple
|6:08
|1-1
|0-0
|1-2
|1
|0
|3
|Graham
|5:48
|1-2
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|2
|Totals
|240:00
|37-93
|22-33
|15-43
|25
|17
|100
Percentages: FG .398, FT .667.
3-Point Goals: 4-27, .148 (Temple 1-1, Daniels 1-2, Hernangomez 1-2, McCollum 1-2, Graham 0-1, Hayes 0-1, Lewis Jr. 0-1, Marshall 0-1, Jones 0-2, Valanciunas 0-2, Williamson 0-2, Alvarado 0-3, Nance Jr. 0-3, Murphy III 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 15. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Marshall, Murphy III, Nance Jr.).
Turnovers: 17 (Williamson 4, Alvarado 3, McCollum 3, Valanciunas 3, Hayes, Hernangomez, Murphy III, Nance Jr.).
Steals: 12 (Alvarado 3, McCollum 2, Valanciunas 2, Williamson 2, Graham, Hernangomez, Murphy III).
Technical Fouls: Nance Jr., 3:44 second; McCollum, 7:47 fourth.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|UTAH
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Markkanen
|30:52
|8-16
|1-2
|2-11
|1
|3
|19
|Olynyk
|16:06
|3-5
|0-0
|1-5
|3
|4
|6
|Vanderbilt
|22:38
|8-9
|2-3
|8-14
|6
|5
|18
|Clarkson
|28:30
|4-13
|2-2
|0-1
|3
|2
|11
|Conley
|28:52
|2-8
|1-1
|0-0
|6
|3
|7
|Beasley
|30:53
|8-19
|0-0
|0-2
|4
|1
|21
|Alexander-Walker
|25:00
|7-10
|1-2
|0-3
|6
|0
|19
|Kessler
|23:18
|5-10
|1-2
|6-16
|0
|2
|11
|Gay
|19:05
|2-6
|0-0
|1-5
|1
|0
|4
|Horton-Tucker
|5:02
|2-5
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|1
|5
|Agbaji
|3:50
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Azubuike
|3:50
|0-0
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|1
|0
|Bolmaro
|2:04
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|240:00
|49-103
|8-12
|19-59
|31
|23
|121
Percentages: FG .476, FT .667.
3-Point Goals: 15-47, .319 (Beasley 5-12, Alexander-Walker 4-6, Conley 2-7, Markkanen 2-7, Horton-Tucker 1-3, Clarkson 1-7, Agbaji 0-1, Gay 0-2, Olynyk 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 3.
Blocked Shots: 10 (Kessler 3, Alexander-Walker 2, Azubuike, Clarkson, Gay, Markkanen, Vanderbilt).
Turnovers: 19 (Alexander-Walker 4, Clarkson 4, Conley 3, Olynyk 3, Markkanen 2, Gay, Horton-Tucker, Vanderbilt).
Steals: 4 (Conley, Horton-Tucker, Markkanen, Vanderbilt).
Technical Fouls: Alexander-Walker, 7:54 second.
|New Orleans
|30
|15
|26
|29
|—
|100
|Utah
|29
|23
|39
|30
|—
|121
A_18,206 (18,206). T_2:14.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.