FGFTReb
NEW ORLEANSMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Murphy III24:510-70-10-0210
Williamson25:4110-166-103-95326
Valanciunas19:156-133-45-61515
Jones20:282-52-20-0216
McCollum30:176-171-32-60114
Daniels26:092-42-21-5327
Nance Jr.23:182-70-03-7324
Marshall22:302-52-20-3206
Alvarado17:111-62-50-2314
Hayes6:080-10-00-1000
Hernangomez6:083-52-20-1209
Lewis Jr.6:081-42-20-1014
Temple6:081-10-01-2103
Graham5:481-20-00-0102
Totals240:0037-9322-3315-432517100

Percentages: FG .398, FT .667.

3-Point Goals: 4-27, .148 (Temple 1-1, Daniels 1-2, Hernangomez 1-2, McCollum 1-2, Graham 0-1, Hayes 0-1, Lewis Jr. 0-1, Marshall 0-1, Jones 0-2, Valanciunas 0-2, Williamson 0-2, Alvarado 0-3, Nance Jr. 0-3, Murphy III 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 15. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Marshall, Murphy III, Nance Jr.).

Turnovers: 17 (Williamson 4, Alvarado 3, McCollum 3, Valanciunas 3, Hayes, Hernangomez, Murphy III, Nance Jr.).

Steals: 12 (Alvarado 3, McCollum 2, Valanciunas 2, Williamson 2, Graham, Hernangomez, Murphy III).

Technical Fouls: Nance Jr., 3:44 second; McCollum, 7:47 fourth.

FGFTReb
UTAHMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Markkanen30:528-161-22-111319
Olynyk16:063-50-01-5346
Vanderbilt22:388-92-38-146518
Clarkson28:304-132-20-13211
Conley28:522-81-10-0637
Beasley30:538-190-00-24121
Alexander-Walker25:007-101-20-36019
Kessler23:185-101-26-160211
Gay19:052-60-01-5104
Horton-Tucker5:022-50-00-1115
Agbaji3:500-10-00-0010
Azubuike3:500-00-01-1010
Bolmaro2:040-10-00-0000
Totals240:0049-1038-1219-593123121

Percentages: FG .476, FT .667.

3-Point Goals: 15-47, .319 (Beasley 5-12, Alexander-Walker 4-6, Conley 2-7, Markkanen 2-7, Horton-Tucker 1-3, Clarkson 1-7, Agbaji 0-1, Gay 0-2, Olynyk 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 3.

Blocked Shots: 10 (Kessler 3, Alexander-Walker 2, Azubuike, Clarkson, Gay, Markkanen, Vanderbilt).

Turnovers: 19 (Alexander-Walker 4, Clarkson 4, Conley 3, Olynyk 3, Markkanen 2, Gay, Horton-Tucker, Vanderbilt).

Steals: 4 (Conley, Horton-Tucker, Markkanen, Vanderbilt).

Technical Fouls: Alexander-Walker, 7:54 second.

New Orleans30152629100
Utah29233930121

A_18,206 (18,206). T_2:14.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

