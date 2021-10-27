DENVER (110)
Gordon 9-13 2-4 20, Porter Jr. 5-18 0-0 13, Jokic 8-9 5-7 24, Barton 9-16 2-4 21, Morris 8-13 0-0 19, Je.Green 2-5 4-5 8, Ja.Green 0-2 0-0 0, Dozier 1-4 0-0 2, Campazzo 0-1 3-4 3, Rivers 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 42-83 16-24 110.
UTAH (122)
Bogdanovic 5-14 4-4 15, O'Neale 2-5 0-0 5, Gobert 7-8 9-16 23, Conley 6-9 0-0 15, Mitchell 9-20 3-3 22, Ingles 4-6 2-2 13, Paschall 0-1 0-0 0, Whiteside 4-6 2-2 10, Butler 0-1 0-0 0, Clarkson 7-15 2-2 19. Totals 44-85 22-29 122.
|Denver
|31
|33
|26
|20
|—
|110
|Utah
|35
|31
|25
|31
|—
|122
3-Point Goals_Denver 10-28 (Jokic 3-3, Morris 3-3, Porter Jr. 3-11, Barton 1-3, Ja.Green 0-2, Je.Green 0-2, Gordon 0-3), Utah 12-39 (Conley 3-5, Ingles 3-5, Clarkson 3-10, O'Neale 1-4, Bogdanovic 1-5, Mitchell 1-9). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Denver 35 (Porter Jr. 9), Utah 41 (Gobert 16). Assists_Denver 19 (Jokic 6), Utah 20 (Mitchell 6). Total Fouls_Denver 23, Utah 22. A_18,306 (18,306)