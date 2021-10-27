FGFTReb
DENVERMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Gordon34:089-132-41-71520
Porter Jr.38:385-180-01-92313
Jokic15:008-95-71-66124
Barton36:539-162-40-43221
Morris35:068-130-00-04219
Je.Green20:432-54-50-2138
Campazzo18:440-13-40-2123
Ja.Green18:330-20-01-3120
Dozier16:331-40-01-2032
Rivers5:420-20-00-0000
Totals240:0042-8316-245-351923110

Percentages: FG .506, FT .667.

3-Point Goals: 10-28, .357 (Jokic 3-3, Morris 3-3, Porter Jr. 3-11, Barton 1-3, Rivers 0-1, Ja.Green 0-2, Je.Green 0-2, Gordon 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Barton, Gordon, Je.Green).

Turnovers: 13 (Barton 4, Gordon 4, Dozier, Ja.Green, Jokic, Morris, Porter Jr.).

Steals: 9 (Ja.Green 3, Porter Jr. 2, Barton, Campazzo, Gordon, Morris).

Technical Fouls: Green, 4:57 fourth.

FGFTReb
UTAHMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Bogdanovic28:555-144-41-20115
O'Neale30:472-50-01-3225
Gobert33:147-89-163-160423
Conley30:206-90-00-25015
Mitchell34:199-203-30-26422
Ingles27:384-62-20-54313
Clarkson23:507-152-21-31219
Whiteside14:464-62-21-40410
Paschall14:210-10-01-4200
Butler1:500-10-00-0020
Totals240:0044-8522-298-412022122

Percentages: FG .518, FT .759.

3-Point Goals: 12-39, .308 (Conley 3-5, Ingles 3-5, Clarkson 3-10, O'Neale 1-4, Bogdanovic 1-5, Mitchell 1-9, Paschall 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 11. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 6 (Butler, Conley, Gobert, Ingles, O'Neale, Whiteside).

Turnovers: 13 (Mitchell 5, Gobert 4, Conley 2, Paschall, Whiteside).

Steals: 5 (Bogdanovic, Conley, Ingles, Mitchell, O'Neale).

Technical Fouls: Whiteside, 4:57 fourth.

Denver31332620110
Utah35312531122

A_18,306 (18,306). T_2:28.

A_18,306 (18,306). T_2:28.

