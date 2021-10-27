|FG
|FT
|Reb
|DENVER
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Gordon
|34:08
|9-13
|2-4
|1-7
|1
|5
|20
|Porter Jr.
|38:38
|5-18
|0-0
|1-9
|2
|3
|13
|Jokic
|15:00
|8-9
|5-7
|1-6
|6
|1
|24
|Barton
|36:53
|9-16
|2-4
|0-4
|3
|2
|21
|Morris
|35:06
|8-13
|0-0
|0-0
|4
|2
|19
|Je.Green
|20:43
|2-5
|4-5
|0-2
|1
|3
|8
|Campazzo
|18:44
|0-1
|3-4
|0-2
|1
|2
|3
|Ja.Green
|18:33
|0-2
|0-0
|1-3
|1
|2
|0
|Dozier
|16:33
|1-4
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|3
|2
|Rivers
|5:42
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|240:00
|42-83
|16-24
|5-35
|19
|23
|110
Percentages: FG .506, FT .667.
3-Point Goals: 10-28, .357 (Jokic 3-3, Morris 3-3, Porter Jr. 3-11, Barton 1-3, Rivers 0-1, Ja.Green 0-2, Je.Green 0-2, Gordon 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Barton, Gordon, Je.Green).
Turnovers: 13 (Barton 4, Gordon 4, Dozier, Ja.Green, Jokic, Morris, Porter Jr.).
Steals: 9 (Ja.Green 3, Porter Jr. 2, Barton, Campazzo, Gordon, Morris).
Technical Fouls: Green, 4:57 fourth.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|UTAH
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Bogdanovic
|28:55
|5-14
|4-4
|1-2
|0
|1
|15
|O'Neale
|30:47
|2-5
|0-0
|1-3
|2
|2
|5
|Gobert
|33:14
|7-8
|9-16
|3-16
|0
|4
|23
|Conley
|30:20
|6-9
|0-0
|0-2
|5
|0
|15
|Mitchell
|34:19
|9-20
|3-3
|0-2
|6
|4
|22
|Ingles
|27:38
|4-6
|2-2
|0-5
|4
|3
|13
|Clarkson
|23:50
|7-15
|2-2
|1-3
|1
|2
|19
|Whiteside
|14:46
|4-6
|2-2
|1-4
|0
|4
|10
|Paschall
|14:21
|0-1
|0-0
|1-4
|2
|0
|0
|Butler
|1:50
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|0
|Totals
|240:00
|44-85
|22-29
|8-41
|20
|22
|122
Percentages: FG .518, FT .759.
3-Point Goals: 12-39, .308 (Conley 3-5, Ingles 3-5, Clarkson 3-10, O'Neale 1-4, Bogdanovic 1-5, Mitchell 1-9, Paschall 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 11. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 6 (Butler, Conley, Gobert, Ingles, O'Neale, Whiteside).
Turnovers: 13 (Mitchell 5, Gobert 4, Conley 2, Paschall, Whiteside).
Steals: 5 (Bogdanovic, Conley, Ingles, Mitchell, O'Neale).
Technical Fouls: Whiteside, 4:57 fourth.
|Denver
|31
|33
|26
|20
|—
|110
|Utah
|35
|31
|25
|31
|—
|122
A_18,306 (18,306). T_2:28.