L.A. LAKERSMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Ariza24:462-92-22-5006
Johnson22:570-32-20-0132
Howard30:219-132-32-120321
Monk32:085-122-31-44314
Westbrook34:299-186-101-67224
Anthony25:525-112-31-40012
Horton-Tucker21:535-80-00-22311
Augustin20:003-40-00-2219
Reaves16:370-13-41-2013
Gabriel10:573-41-11-3257
Totals240:0041-8320-289-401821109

Percentages: FG .494, FT .714.

3-Point Goals: 7-25, .280 (Augustin 3-4, Monk 2-6, Howard 1-1, Horton-Tucker 1-2, Gabriel 0-1, Johnson 0-1, Reaves 0-1, Westbrook 0-2, Anthony 0-3, Ariza 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Ariza 2, Horton-Tucker).

Turnovers: 11 (Westbrook 3, Gabriel 2, Monk 2, Augustin, Horton-Tucker, Johnson, Reaves).

Steals: 5 (Horton-Tucker 2, Howard, Johnson, Monk).

Technical Fouls: None.

UTAHMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Bogdanovic22:274-112-40-35311
O'Neale29:041-70-01-7232
Gobert36:059-117-94-170325
Conley30:107-90-01-24318
Mitchell32:2111-223-40-17029
Clarkson29:138-160-00-11019
House Jr.20:502-50-00-2135
Hernangomez19:233-61-20-3339
Monroe11:551-12-53-4224
Alexander-Walker2:080-10-00-0000
Butler2:080-10-00-0000
Paschall2:080-00-00-1000
Sneed2:080-00-00-0000
Totals240:0046-9015-249-412520122

Percentages: FG .511, FT .625.

3-Point Goals: 15-44, .341 (Conley 4-6, Mitchell 4-10, Clarkson 3-9, Hernangomez 2-4, House Jr. 1-3, Bogdanovic 1-6, Alexander-Walker 0-1, Butler 0-1, O'Neale 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 12. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Gobert 2).

Turnovers: 8 (Conley 3, Gobert 2, Alexander-Walker, Clarkson, Mitchell).

Steals: 7 (Clarkson 2, House Jr. 2, Alexander-Walker, Gobert, Mitchell).

Technical Fouls: Jazz, 11:43 first; Gobert, 10:29 third.

L.A. Lakers28273024109
Utah34323323122

A_18,306 (18,306). T_2:17.

