L.A. LAKERS (109)
Ariza 2-9 2-2 6, Johnson 0-3 2-2 2, Howard 9-13 2-3 21, Monk 5-12 2-3 14, Westbrook 9-18 6-10 24, Anthony 5-11 2-3 12, Gabriel 3-4 1-1 7, Augustin 3-4 0-0 9, Horton-Tucker 5-8 0-0 11, Reaves 0-1 3-4 3. Totals 41-83 20-28 109.
UTAH (122)
Bogdanovic 4-11 2-4 11, O'Neale 1-7 0-0 2, Gobert 9-11 7-9 25, Conley 7-9 0-0 18, Mitchell 11-22 3-4 29, Hernangomez 3-6 1-2 9, Paschall 0-0 0-0 0, Sneed 0-0 0-0 0, House Jr. 2-5 0-0 5, Monroe 1-1 2-5 4, Alexander-Walker 0-1 0-0 0, Butler 0-1 0-0 0, Clarkson 8-16 0-0 19. Totals 46-90 15-24 122.
|L.A. Lakers
|28
|27
|30
|24
|—
|109
|Utah
|34
|32
|33
|23
|—
|122
3-Point Goals_L.A. Lakers 7-25 (Augustin 3-4, Monk 2-6, Howard 1-1, Horton-Tucker 1-2, Gabriel 0-1, Johnson 0-1, Reaves 0-1, Westbrook 0-2, Anthony 0-3, Ariza 0-4), Utah 15-44 (Conley 4-6, Mitchell 4-10, Clarkson 3-9, Hernangomez 2-4, House Jr. 1-3, Bogdanovic 1-6, Alexander-Walker 0-1, Butler 0-1, O'Neale 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_L.A. Lakers 40 (Howard 12), Utah 41 (Gobert 17). Assists_L.A. Lakers 18 (Westbrook 7), Utah 25 (Mitchell 7). Total Fouls_L.A. Lakers 21, Utah 20. A_18,306 (18,306)
