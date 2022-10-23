FGFTReb
UTAHMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Markkanen39:169-1711-113-122331
Olynyk37:177-124-51-35420
Vanderbilt28:005-73-30-41515
Clarkson36:447-191-20-16018
Conley36:183-120-00-2817
Kessler22:163-61-26-9227
Beasley20:582-50-10-1214
Sexton18:512-103-43-5118
Gay15:592-50-02-4235
Horton-Tucker9:123-50-00-3007
Fontecchio0:090-00-00-0000
Totals265:0043-9823-2815-442920122

Percentages: FG .439, FT .821.

3-Point Goals: 13-38, .342 (Clarkson 3-10, Olynyk 2-3, Vanderbilt 2-3, Markkanen 2-6, Horton-Tucker 1-2, Gay 1-3, Sexton 1-3, Conley 1-6, Beasley 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 13. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 6 (Kessler 2, Clarkson, Conley, Markkanen, Vanderbilt).

Turnovers: 16 (Clarkson 3, Beasley 2, Gay 2, Horton-Tucker 2, Markkanen 2, Sexton 2, Conley, Olynyk, Vanderbilt).

Steals: 13 (Vanderbilt 4, Gay 2, Markkanen 2, Sexton 2, Beasley, Horton-Tucker, Olynyk).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
NEW ORLEANSMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Ingram10:494-51-20-10010
Williamson29:5310-165-62-61325
Valanciunas24:272-112-28-9336
Jones35:273-93-51-4169
McCollum40:4312-252-20-412228
Murphy III39:426-111-11-91416
Nance Jr.28:335-100-02-76010
Alvarado24:103-60-00-3417
Graham14:551-20-00-1213
Marshall13:302-63-40-1017
Hayes2:510-10-00-0010
Totals265:0048-10217-2214-453022121

Percentages: FG .471, FT .773.

3-Point Goals: 8-27, .296 (Murphy III 3-4, McCollum 2-8, Graham 1-1, Ingram 1-2, Alvarado 1-3, Hayes 0-1, Valanciunas 0-1, Marshall 0-2, Nance Jr. 0-2, Jones 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 17. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 6 (Williamson 2, Alvarado, Graham, Jones, Marshall).

Turnovers: 17 (Williamson 4, Alvarado 3, Jones 3, McCollum 2, Murphy III 2, Graham, Ingram, Valanciunas).

Steals: 8 (Marshall 2, Alvarado, Graham, Ingram, McCollum, Valanciunas, Williamson).

Technical Fouls: Pelicans, 4:44 third.

Utah2637301712122
New Orleans2429312611121

A_18,665 (16,867). T_2:31.

