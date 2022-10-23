|FG
|FT
|Reb
|UTAH
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Markkanen
|39:16
|9-17
|11-11
|3-12
|2
|3
|31
|Olynyk
|37:17
|7-12
|4-5
|1-3
|5
|4
|20
|Vanderbilt
|28:00
|5-7
|3-3
|0-4
|1
|5
|15
|Clarkson
|36:44
|7-19
|1-2
|0-1
|6
|0
|18
|Conley
|36:18
|3-12
|0-0
|0-2
|8
|1
|7
|Kessler
|22:16
|3-6
|1-2
|6-9
|2
|2
|7
|Beasley
|20:58
|2-5
|0-1
|0-1
|2
|1
|4
|Sexton
|18:51
|2-10
|3-4
|3-5
|1
|1
|8
|Gay
|15:59
|2-5
|0-0
|2-4
|2
|3
|5
|Horton-Tucker
|9:12
|3-5
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|0
|7
|Fontecchio
|0:09
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|265:00
|43-98
|23-28
|15-44
|29
|20
|122
Percentages: FG .439, FT .821.
3-Point Goals: 13-38, .342 (Clarkson 3-10, Olynyk 2-3, Vanderbilt 2-3, Markkanen 2-6, Horton-Tucker 1-2, Gay 1-3, Sexton 1-3, Conley 1-6, Beasley 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 13. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 6 (Kessler 2, Clarkson, Conley, Markkanen, Vanderbilt).
Turnovers: 16 (Clarkson 3, Beasley 2, Gay 2, Horton-Tucker 2, Markkanen 2, Sexton 2, Conley, Olynyk, Vanderbilt).
Steals: 13 (Vanderbilt 4, Gay 2, Markkanen 2, Sexton 2, Beasley, Horton-Tucker, Olynyk).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|NEW ORLEANS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Ingram
|10:49
|4-5
|1-2
|0-1
|0
|0
|10
|Williamson
|29:53
|10-16
|5-6
|2-6
|1
|3
|25
|Valanciunas
|24:27
|2-11
|2-2
|8-9
|3
|3
|6
|Jones
|35:27
|3-9
|3-5
|1-4
|1
|6
|9
|McCollum
|40:43
|12-25
|2-2
|0-4
|12
|2
|28
|Murphy III
|39:42
|6-11
|1-1
|1-9
|1
|4
|16
|Nance Jr.
|28:33
|5-10
|0-0
|2-7
|6
|0
|10
|Alvarado
|24:10
|3-6
|0-0
|0-3
|4
|1
|7
|Graham
|14:55
|1-2
|0-0
|0-1
|2
|1
|3
|Marshall
|13:30
|2-6
|3-4
|0-1
|0
|1
|7
|Hayes
|2:51
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|265:00
|48-102
|17-22
|14-45
|30
|22
|121
Percentages: FG .471, FT .773.
3-Point Goals: 8-27, .296 (Murphy III 3-4, McCollum 2-8, Graham 1-1, Ingram 1-2, Alvarado 1-3, Hayes 0-1, Valanciunas 0-1, Marshall 0-2, Nance Jr. 0-2, Jones 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 17. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 6 (Williamson 2, Alvarado, Graham, Jones, Marshall).
Turnovers: 17 (Williamson 4, Alvarado 3, Jones 3, McCollum 2, Murphy III 2, Graham, Ingram, Valanciunas).
Steals: 8 (Marshall 2, Alvarado, Graham, Ingram, McCollum, Valanciunas, Williamson).
Technical Fouls: Pelicans, 4:44 third.
|Utah
|26
|37
|30
|17
|12
|—
|122
|New Orleans
|24
|29
|31
|26
|11
|—
|121
A_18,665 (16,867). T_2:31.
