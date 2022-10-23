UTAH (122)
Markkanen 9-17 11-11 31, Olynyk 7-12 4-5 20, Vanderbilt 5-7 3-3 15, Clarkson 7-19 1-2 18, Conley 3-12 0-0 7, Fontecchio 0-0 0-0 0, Gay 2-5 0-0 5, Kessler 3-6 1-2 7, Beasley 2-5 0-1 4, Horton-Tucker 3-5 0-0 7, Sexton 2-10 3-4 8. Totals 43-98 23-28 122.
NEW ORLEANS (121)
Ingram 4-5 1-2 10, Williamson 10-16 5-6 25, Valanciunas 2-11 2-2 6, Jones 3-9 3-5 9, McCollum 12-25 2-2 28, Marshall 2-6 3-4 7, Murphy III 6-11 1-1 16, Hayes 0-1 0-0 0, Nance Jr. 5-10 0-0 10, Alvarado 3-6 0-0 7, Graham 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 48-102 17-22 121.
|Utah
|26
|37
|30
|17
|12
|—
|122
|New Orleans
|24
|29
|31
|26
|11
|—
|121
3-Point Goals_Utah 13-38 (Clarkson 3-10, Olynyk 2-3, Vanderbilt 2-3, Markkanen 2-6, Horton-Tucker 1-2, Gay 1-3, Sexton 1-3, Conley 1-6, Beasley 0-2), New Orleans 8-27 (Murphy III 3-4, McCollum 2-8, Graham 1-1, Ingram 1-2, Alvarado 1-3, Hayes 0-1, Valanciunas 0-1, Marshall 0-2, Nance Jr. 0-2, Jones 0-3). Fouled Out_Utah None, New Orleans 1 (Jones). Rebounds_Utah 44 (Markkanen 12), New Orleans 45 (Murphy III, Valanciunas 9). Assists_Utah 29 (Conley 8), New Orleans 30 (McCollum 12). Total Fouls_Utah 20, New Orleans 22. A_18,665 (16,867)
