|FG
|FT
|Reb
|DENVER
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Gordon
|32:58
|10-17
|2-2
|4-10
|2
|1
|22
|Porter Jr.
|35:22
|5-10
|3-4
|2-7
|1
|4
|15
|Jokic
|33:25
|12-17
|2-2
|2-4
|6
|4
|27
|Caldwell-Pope
|35:00
|0-3
|2-2
|0-4
|6
|2
|2
|Murray
|25:55
|5-13
|1-1
|1-2
|1
|0
|12
|Brown
|21:19
|3-7
|2-2
|0-1
|1
|2
|8
|Hyland
|16:12
|3-8
|3-3
|0-0
|3
|3
|10
|Green
|16:05
|2-5
|2-2
|1-4
|0
|3
|6
|Reed
|7:50
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Jordan
|6:28
|0-0
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|1
|0
|Smith
|4:43
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|2
|0
|Braun
|1:45
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Cancar
|1:28
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Watson
|1:28
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|240:00
|40-83
|17-18
|10-35
|21
|23
|102
Percentages: FG .482, FT .944.
3-Point Goals: 5-22, .227 (Porter Jr. 2-4, Jokic 1-3, Hyland 1-4, Murray 1-4, Green 0-1, Brown 0-2, Caldwell-Pope 0-2, Gordon 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Caldwell-Pope, Gordon, Hyland).
Turnovers: 21 (Porter Jr. 4, Jokic 3, Murray 3, Brown 2, Green 2, Hyland 2, Reed 2, Caldwell-Pope, Gordon, Smith).
Steals: 10 (Jokic 3, Caldwell-Pope 2, Murray 2, Gordon, Green, Porter Jr.).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|UTAH
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Markkanen
|33:02
|6-12
|2-2
|0-4
|4
|3
|17
|Olynyk
|14:56
|3-5
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|5
|8
|Vanderbilt
|18:06
|3-4
|1-2
|5-12
|1
|6
|7
|Clarkson
|29:33
|3-9
|3-4
|1-5
|5
|0
|10
|Conley
|32:01
|3-8
|5-5
|0-2
|8
|0
|13
|Gay
|25:34
|6-8
|0-0
|0-0
|2
|2
|16
|Beasley
|24:56
|5-13
|2-2
|2-5
|1
|0
|15
|Kessler
|23:40
|5-5
|2-6
|2-10
|1
|2
|12
|Sexton
|20:46
|6-12
|7-8
|1-5
|2
|2
|20
|Horton-Tucker
|13:42
|1-6
|1-2
|0-0
|1
|1
|3
|Agbaji
|0:55
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Alexander-Walker
|0:55
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|2
|Bolmaro
|0:55
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Fontecchio
|0:55
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|240:00
|42-83
|23-31
|11-43
|27
|21
|123
Percentages: FG .506, FT .742.
3-Point Goals: 16-38, .421 (Gay 4-6, Markkanen 3-7, Beasley 3-9, Olynyk 2-3, Conley 2-4, Clarkson 1-4, Sexton 1-4, Horton-Tucker 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 13. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Conley).
Turnovers: 19 (Clarkson 6, Conley 3, Olynyk 3, Sexton 2, Vanderbilt 2, Gay, Kessler, Markkanen).
Steals: 10 (Conley 2, Horton-Tucker 2, Markkanen 2, Beasley, Gay, Kessler, Vanderbilt).
Technical Fouls: Jazz, 11:43 third; Olynyk, 9:33 fourth.
|Denver
|30
|23
|27
|22
|—
|102
|Utah
|37
|38
|19
|29
|—
|123
A_18,206 (18,206). T_2:15.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.