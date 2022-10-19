FGFTReb
DENVERMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Gordon32:5810-172-24-102122
Porter Jr.35:225-103-42-71415
Jokic33:2512-172-22-46427
Caldwell-Pope35:000-32-20-4622
Murray25:555-131-11-21012
Brown21:193-72-20-1128
Hyland16:123-83-30-03310
Green16:052-52-21-4036
Reed7:500-00-00-0000
Jordan6:280-00-00-2110
Smith4:430-10-00-1020
Braun1:450-00-00-0010
Cancar1:280-10-00-0000
Watson1:280-10-00-0000
Totals240:0040-8317-1810-352123102

Percentages: FG .482, FT .944.

3-Point Goals: 5-22, .227 (Porter Jr. 2-4, Jokic 1-3, Hyland 1-4, Murray 1-4, Green 0-1, Brown 0-2, Caldwell-Pope 0-2, Gordon 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Caldwell-Pope, Gordon, Hyland).

Turnovers: 21 (Porter Jr. 4, Jokic 3, Murray 3, Brown 2, Green 2, Hyland 2, Reed 2, Caldwell-Pope, Gordon, Smith).

Steals: 10 (Jokic 3, Caldwell-Pope 2, Murray 2, Gordon, Green, Porter Jr.).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
UTAHMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Markkanen33:026-122-20-44317
Olynyk14:563-50-00-0158
Vanderbilt18:063-41-25-12167
Clarkson29:333-93-41-55010
Conley32:013-85-50-28013
Gay25:346-80-00-02216
Beasley24:565-132-22-51015
Kessler23:405-52-62-101212
Sexton20:466-127-81-52220
Horton-Tucker13:421-61-20-0113
Agbaji0:550-00-00-0000
Alexander-Walker0:551-10-00-0102
Bolmaro0:550-00-00-0000
Fontecchio0:550-00-00-0000
Totals240:0042-8323-3111-432721123

Percentages: FG .506, FT .742.

3-Point Goals: 16-38, .421 (Gay 4-6, Markkanen 3-7, Beasley 3-9, Olynyk 2-3, Conley 2-4, Clarkson 1-4, Sexton 1-4, Horton-Tucker 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 13. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Conley).

Turnovers: 19 (Clarkson 6, Conley 3, Olynyk 3, Sexton 2, Vanderbilt 2, Gay, Kessler, Markkanen).

Steals: 10 (Conley 2, Horton-Tucker 2, Markkanen 2, Beasley, Gay, Kessler, Vanderbilt).

Technical Fouls: Jazz, 11:43 third; Olynyk, 9:33 fourth.

Denver30232722102
Utah37381929123

A_18,206 (18,206). T_2:15.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you