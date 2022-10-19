DENVER (102)
Gordon 10-17 2-2 22, Porter Jr. 5-10 3-4 15, Jokic 12-17 2-2 27, Caldwell-Pope 0-3 2-2 2, Murray 5-13 1-1 12, Cancar 0-1 0-0 0, Green 2-5 2-2 6, Brown 3-7 2-2 8, Jordan 0-0 0-0 0, Braun 0-0 0-0 0, Hyland 3-8 3-3 10, Reed 0-0 0-0 0, Smith 0-1 0-0 0, Watson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 40-83 17-18 102.
UTAH (123)
Markkanen 6-12 2-2 17, Olynyk 3-5 0-0 8, Vanderbilt 3-4 1-2 7, Clarkson 3-9 3-4 10, Conley 3-8 5-5 13, Bolmaro 0-0 0-0 0, Fontecchio 0-0 0-0 0, Gay 6-8 0-0 16, Kessler 5-5 2-6 12, Agbaji 0-0 0-0 0, Alexander-Walker 1-1 0-0 2, Beasley 5-13 2-2 15, Horton-Tucker 1-6 1-2 3, Sexton 6-12 7-8 20. Totals 42-83 23-31 123.
|Denver
|30
|23
|27
|22
|—
|102
|Utah
|37
|38
|19
|29
|—
|123
3-Point Goals_Denver 5-22 (Porter Jr. 2-4, Jokic 1-3, Hyland 1-4, Murray 1-4, Green 0-1, Brown 0-2, Caldwell-Pope 0-2, Gordon 0-2), Utah 16-38 (Gay 4-6, Markkanen 3-7, Beasley 3-9, Olynyk 2-3, Conley 2-4, Clarkson 1-4, Sexton 1-4, Horton-Tucker 0-1). Fouled Out_Denver None, Utah 1 (Vanderbilt). Rebounds_Denver 35 (Gordon 10), Utah 43 (Vanderbilt 12). Assists_Denver 21 (Caldwell-Pope, Jokic 6), Utah 27 (Conley 8). Total Fouls_Denver 23, Utah 21. A_18,206 (18,206)
