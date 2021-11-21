UTAH (123)
Bogdanovic 4-9 0-0 10, O'Neale 3-9 1-2 9, Gobert 8-12 5-6 21, Conley 7-10 0-0 17, Do.Mitchell 11-22 1-1 26, Gay 1-4 0-0 3, Ingles 3-6 0-0 9, Paschall 0-0 0-0 0, Whiteside 3-5 4-4 10, Clarkson 5-13 3-4 16, Forrest 1-1 0-0 2, Oni 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 46-91 14-17 123.
SACRAMENTO (105)
Barnes 7-13 3-6 18, Metu 3-10 0-0 7, Holmes 9-10 4-5 22, Fox 5-17 2-3 13, Haliburton 7-13 1-2 17, Harkless 0-1 1-2 1, Jones 0-0 0-0 0, Len 2-6 0-0 5, Da.Mitchell 2-8 1-2 6, Hield 6-13 1-1 16, Ramsey 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 41-91 13-21 105.
|Utah
|29
|25
|30
|39
|—
|123
|Sacramento
|28
|21
|31
|25
|—
|105
3-Point Goals_Utah 17-39 (Conley 3-4, Ingles 3-6, Clarkson 3-7, Do.Mitchell 3-7, Bogdanovic 2-5, O'Neale 2-6, Gay 1-3), Sacramento 10-31 (Hield 3-8, Haliburton 2-5, Len 1-2, Barnes 1-3, Fox 1-3, Da.Mitchell 1-4, Metu 1-5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Utah 52 (Gobert 14), Sacramento 35 (Barnes 8). Assists_Utah 20 (Do.Mitchell 5), Sacramento 20 (Barnes 5). Total Fouls_Utah 16, Sacramento 14. A_13,180 (17,608)