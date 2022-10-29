MEMPHIS (123)
Aldama 4-8 2-3 10, Brooks 12-20 2-2 30, Adams 1-2 0-0 2, Bane 11-23 7-8 32, Jones 10-15 0-2 23, Clarke 4-6 0-0 8, Roddy 4-5 0-0 10, Tillman 2-3 0-0 4, Chandler 2-4 0-0 4, Konchar 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 50-88 11-15 123.
UTAH (124)
Markkanen 9-21 3-3 23, Olynyk 8-10 3-3 23, Vanderbilt 2-4 2-2 7, Clarkson 9-17 0-1 21, Sexton 7-12 2-2 19, Agbaji 2-6 3-5 7, Alexander-Walker 4-8 1-2 11, Beasley 4-7 0-0 12, Horton-Tucker 0-2 1-2 1. Totals 45-87 15-20 124.
|Memphis
|30
|24
|37
|32
|—
|123
|Utah
|24
|38
|33
|29
|—
|124
3-Point Goals_Memphis 12-27 (Brooks 4-7, Jones 3-5, Bane 3-9, Roddy 2-3, Aldama 0-1, Chandler 0-1, Konchar 0-1), Utah 19-44 (Beasley 4-6, Olynyk 4-6, Sexton 3-6, Clarkson 3-7, Alexander-Walker 2-5, Markkanen 2-9, Vanderbilt 1-2, Horton-Tucker 0-1, Agbaji 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Memphis 40 (Adams 10), Utah 34 (Markkanen 9). Assists_Memphis 24 (Jones 10), Utah 30 (Vanderbilt 7). Total Fouls_Memphis 26, Utah 17. A_18,206 (18,206)
