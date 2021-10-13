MILWAUKEE (120)
G.Antetokounmpo 9-12 1-1 21, Middleton 9-14 4-4 25, Lopez 4-9 1-1 11, Allen 2-8 0-0 6, Holiday 6-10 0-0 13, Kalaitzakis 0-1 0-0 0, Nwora 5-12 0-0 13, T.Antetokounmpo 0-1 0-0 0, Mamukelashvili 1-8 0-0 2, Hood 0-3 0-0 0, Bryant 3-7 0-0 6, Connaughton 3-7 0-0 9, Hill 3-6 2-4 8, Robinson 2-3 0-0 4, Waters 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 48-103 8-10 120.
UTAH (124)
Bogdanovic 4-9 4-4 14, O'Neale 1-5 0-0 2, Gobert 2-4 3-4 7, Conley 4-6 1-2 13, Mitchell 5-8 1-1 12, Alston Jr. 1-2 0-0 2, Fitts 1-3 0-0 3, Paschall 2-4 0-0 6, Azubuike 2-4 0-0 4, Whiteside 3-4 1-1 7, Butler 7-12 0-0 16, Clarkson 5-10 4-4 18, Hughes 3-8 3-5 12, Oni 1-4 1-2 4, Teague 2-5 0-0 4. Totals 43-88 18-23 124.
|Milwaukee
|30
|31
|32
|27
|—
|120
|Utah
|35
|28
|32
|29
|—
|124
3-Point Goals_Milwaukee 16-39 (Middleton 3-4, Nwora 3-5, Connaughton 3-7, G.Antetokounmpo 2-3, Allen 2-5, Lopez 2-5, Hill 0-2, Hood 0-2, Mamukelashvili 0-3), Utah 20-46 (Conley 4-5, Clarkson 4-7, Hughes 3-4, Paschall 2-4, Bogdanovic 2-6, Butler 2-6, Mitchell 1-3, Oni 1-4, Teague 0-2, O'Neale 0-3). Fouled Out_Milwaukee None, Utah 1 (Butler). Rebounds_Milwaukee 43 (Mamukelashvili 7), Utah 48 (Clarkson 8). Assists_Milwaukee 22 (G.Antetokounmpo, Holiday 5), Utah 24 (Butler 7). Total Fouls_Milwaukee 20, Utah 18. A_16,016 (18,306)