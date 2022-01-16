|FG
|FT
|Reb
|UTAH
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Bogdanovic
|30:37
|8-15
|4-6
|1-4
|5
|1
|21
|O'Neale
|30:51
|4-6
|1-1
|0-3
|1
|3
|11
|Gobert
|35:00
|7-7
|4-7
|7-19
|2
|2
|18
|Conley
|23:27
|3-6
|0-0
|0-3
|6
|1
|8
|Mitchell
|35:22
|11-24
|5-7
|1-5
|4
|2
|31
|Clarkson
|26:37
|4-9
|5-5
|0-6
|3
|1
|16
|Gay
|20:44
|2-7
|2-2
|0-2
|0
|3
|7
|Ingles
|20:42
|1-5
|0-0
|0-4
|5
|1
|3
|Paschall
|9:25
|4-5
|1-1
|0-1
|0
|1
|10
|Forrest
|5:37
|0-0
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|1
|0
|Valentine
|1:38
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|240:00
|44-84
|22-29
|9-51
|26
|16
|125
Percentages: FG .524, FT .759.
3-Point Goals: 15-39, .385 (Mitchell 4-12, Clarkson 3-6, O'Neale 2-4, Conley 2-5, Paschall 1-1, Gay 1-3, Bogdanovic 1-4, Ingles 1-4).
Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Gobert 2, Clarkson, Conley, Forrest).
Turnovers: 9 (Conley 3, Gobert 3, Bogdanovic, Gay, Mitchell).
Steals: 8 (Gay 2, Mitchell 2, Bogdanovic, Clarkson, O'Neale, Paschall).
Technical Fouls: Gay, 00:35 fourth.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|DENVER
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Gordon
|34:38
|8-15
|2-2
|2-7
|6
|1
|20
|Je.Green
|19:47
|2-4
|0-0
|1-3
|1
|1
|4
|Jokic
|36:44
|10-18
|3-3
|3-15
|14
|5
|25
|Barton
|35:57
|6-17
|2-2
|0-2
|4
|1
|16
|Morris
|29:22
|6-13
|0-0
|0-6
|2
|0
|13
|Hyland
|36:42
|5-14
|0-0
|0-2
|3
|4
|13
|Campazzo
|18:38
|1-7
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|5
|2
|Reed
|15:30
|2-4
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|2
|5
|Nnaji
|9:55
|1-1
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|3
|2
|Ennis III
|2:47
|1-2
|0-1
|0-0
|0
|0
|2
|Totals
|240:00
|42-95
|7-8
|6-39
|32
|22
|102
Percentages: FG .442, FT .875.
3-Point Goals: 11-43, .256 (Hyland 3-10, Gordon 2-5, Jokic 2-5, Barton 2-8, Reed 1-2, Morris 1-8, Campazzo 0-5).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Barton, Hyland).
Turnovers: 9 (Jokic 3, Campazzo 2, Gordon, Hyland, Morris, Nnaji).
Steals: 5 (Jokic 2, Barton, Gordon, Morris).
Technical Fouls: Hyland, 00:35 fourth.
|Utah
|37
|31
|23
|34
|—
|125
|Denver
|33
|25
|30
|14
|—
|102
A_15,647 (19,520). T_2:04.