FGFTReb
UTAHMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Bogdanovic30:378-154-61-45121
O'Neale30:514-61-10-31311
Gobert35:007-74-77-192218
Conley23:273-60-00-3618
Mitchell35:2211-245-71-54231
Clarkson26:374-95-50-63116
Gay20:442-72-20-2037
Ingles20:421-50-00-4513
Paschall9:254-51-10-10110
Forrest5:370-00-00-3010
Valentine1:380-00-00-1000
Totals240:0044-8422-299-512616125

Percentages: FG .524, FT .759.

3-Point Goals: 15-39, .385 (Mitchell 4-12, Clarkson 3-6, O'Neale 2-4, Conley 2-5, Paschall 1-1, Gay 1-3, Bogdanovic 1-4, Ingles 1-4).

Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Gobert 2, Clarkson, Conley, Forrest).

Turnovers: 9 (Conley 3, Gobert 3, Bogdanovic, Gay, Mitchell).

Steals: 8 (Gay 2, Mitchell 2, Bogdanovic, Clarkson, O'Neale, Paschall).

Technical Fouls: Gay, 00:35 fourth.

FGFTReb
DENVERMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Gordon34:388-152-22-76120
Je.Green19:472-40-01-3114
Jokic36:4410-183-33-1514525
Barton35:576-172-20-24116
Morris29:226-130-00-62013
Hyland36:425-140-00-23413
Campazzo18:381-70-00-1152
Reed15:302-40-00-1125
Nnaji9:551-10-00-2032
Ennis III2:471-20-10-0002
Totals240:0042-957-86-393222102

Percentages: FG .442, FT .875.

3-Point Goals: 11-43, .256 (Hyland 3-10, Gordon 2-5, Jokic 2-5, Barton 2-8, Reed 1-2, Morris 1-8, Campazzo 0-5).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Barton, Hyland).

Turnovers: 9 (Jokic 3, Campazzo 2, Gordon, Hyland, Morris, Nnaji).

Steals: 5 (Jokic 2, Barton, Gordon, Morris).

Technical Fouls: Hyland, 00:35 fourth.

Utah37312334125
Denver33253014102

A_15,647 (19,520). T_2:04.

