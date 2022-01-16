UTAH (125)
Bogdanovic 8-15 4-6 21, O'Neale 4-6 1-1 11, Gobert 7-7 4-7 18, Conley 3-6 0-0 8, Mitchell 11-24 5-7 31, Gay 2-7 2-2 7, Ingles 1-5 0-0 3, Paschall 4-5 1-1 10, Clarkson 4-9 5-5 16, Forrest 0-0 0-0 0, Valentine 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 44-84 22-29 125.
DENVER (102)
Gordon 8-15 2-2 20, Je.Green 2-4 0-0 4, Jokic 10-18 3-3 25, Barton 6-17 2-2 16, Morris 6-13 0-0 13, Ennis III 1-2 0-1 2, Nnaji 1-1 0-0 2, Campazzo 1-7 0-0 2, Hyland 5-14 0-0 13, Reed 2-4 0-0 5. Totals 42-95 7-8 102.
|Utah
|37
|31
|23
|34
|—
|125
|Denver
|33
|25
|30
|14
|—
|102
3-Point Goals_Utah 15-39 (Mitchell 4-12, Clarkson 3-6, O'Neale 2-4, Conley 2-5, Gay 1-3, Bogdanovic 1-4, Ingles 1-4), Denver 11-43 (Hyland 3-10, Gordon 2-5, Jokic 2-5, Barton 2-8, Reed 1-2, Morris 1-8, Campazzo 0-5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Utah 51 (Gobert 19), Denver 39 (Jokic 15). Assists_Utah 26 (Conley 6), Denver 32 (Jokic 14). Total Fouls_Utah 16, Denver 22. A_15,647 (19,520)