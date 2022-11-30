|FG
|FT
|Reb
|L.A. CLIPPERS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Mann
|26:56
|2-5
|0-2
|1-1
|1
|3
|5
|Morris Sr.
|23:15
|3-11
|3-5
|1-5
|1
|1
|10
|Zubac
|30:25
|5-7
|2-2
|2-7
|0
|3
|12
|Coffey
|19:27
|1-4
|2-2
|0-1
|1
|2
|5
|Jackson
|24:47
|5-10
|3-4
|0-1
|3
|4
|15
|Wall
|25:16
|7-19
|12-13
|0-2
|5
|1
|26
|Covington
|23:08
|3-9
|0-0
|3-6
|2
|3
|8
|Boston Jr.
|22:11
|4-12
|1-2
|1-2
|1
|1
|10
|Batum
|21:37
|2-4
|2-3
|1-2
|1
|3
|8
|Diabate
|16:00
|4-8
|3-3
|6-8
|0
|2
|11
|Brown
|3:29
|0-2
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|Preston
|3:29
|1-2
|0-0
|1-1
|1
|0
|2
|Totals
|240:00
|37-93
|28-36
|17-39
|16
|23
|112
Percentages: FG .398, FT .778.
3-Point Goals: 10-30, .333 (Batum 2-3, Jackson 2-6, Covington 2-7, Boston Jr. 1-2, Mann 1-2, Morris Sr. 1-2, Coffey 1-3, Wall 0-5).
Team Rebounds: 14. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 6 (Morris Sr. 2, Batum, Coffey, Wall, Zubac).
Turnovers: 10 (Jackson 2, Wall 2, Zubac 2, Boston Jr., Coffey, Mann, Morris Sr.).
Steals: 9 (Mann 3, Jackson 2, Boston Jr., Brown, Covington, Morris Sr.).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|UTAH
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Markkanen
|36:21
|7-11
|5-5
|1-9
|2
|3
|23
|Olynyk
|36:02
|4-7
|3-4
|1-7
|3
|5
|12
|Vanderbilt
|24:36
|7-10
|0-0
|6-12
|2
|1
|14
|Clarkson
|39:47
|10-18
|8-11
|0-4
|5
|5
|33
|Sexton
|30:30
|8-14
|4-5
|3-6
|6
|1
|21
|Kessler
|21:52
|2-3
|1-3
|0-4
|0
|3
|5
|Beasley
|18:47
|1-9
|0-0
|1-2
|3
|3
|3
|Alexander-Walker
|15:28
|5-7
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|2
|11
|Fontecchio
|11:02
|1-3
|0-0
|1-1
|1
|0
|3
|Agbaji
|1:51
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Azubuike
|1:51
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|0
|Bolmaro
|1:51
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|0
|Totals
|240:00
|45-82
|21-28
|13-46
|24
|24
|125
Percentages: FG .549, FT .750.
3-Point Goals: 14-32, .438 (Clarkson 5-9, Markkanen 4-7, Alexander-Walker 1-2, Fontecchio 1-2, Olynyk 1-2, Sexton 1-2, Beasley 1-7, Vanderbilt 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 7 (Kessler 4, Olynyk 3).
Turnovers: 17 (Sexton 6, Clarkson 3, Olynyk 2, Alexander-Walker, Beasley, Bolmaro, Kessler, Markkanen, Vanderbilt).
Steals: 4 (Vanderbilt 2, Beasley, Olynyk).
Technical Fouls: None.
|L.A. Clippers
|26
|34
|25
|27
|—
|112
|Utah
|35
|23
|36
|31
|—
|125
A_18,206 (18,206). T_2:19.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.