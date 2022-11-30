FGFTReb
L.A. CLIPPERSMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Mann26:562-50-21-1135
Morris Sr.23:153-113-51-51110
Zubac30:255-72-22-70312
Coffey19:271-42-20-1125
Jackson24:475-103-40-13415
Wall25:167-1912-130-25126
Covington23:083-90-03-6238
Boston Jr.22:114-121-21-21110
Batum21:372-42-31-2138
Diabate16:004-83-36-80211
Brown3:290-20-01-3000
Preston3:291-20-01-1102
Totals240:0037-9328-3617-391623112

Percentages: FG .398, FT .778.

3-Point Goals: 10-30, .333 (Batum 2-3, Jackson 2-6, Covington 2-7, Boston Jr. 1-2, Mann 1-2, Morris Sr. 1-2, Coffey 1-3, Wall 0-5).

Team Rebounds: 14. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 6 (Morris Sr. 2, Batum, Coffey, Wall, Zubac).

Turnovers: 10 (Jackson 2, Wall 2, Zubac 2, Boston Jr., Coffey, Mann, Morris Sr.).

Steals: 9 (Mann 3, Jackson 2, Boston Jr., Brown, Covington, Morris Sr.).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
UTAHMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Markkanen36:217-115-51-92323
Olynyk36:024-73-41-73512
Vanderbilt24:367-100-06-122114
Clarkson39:4710-188-110-45533
Sexton30:308-144-53-66121
Kessler21:522-31-30-4035
Beasley18:471-90-01-2333
Alexander-Walker15:285-70-00-10211
Fontecchio11:021-30-01-1103
Agbaji1:510-00-00-0010
Azubuike1:510-00-00-0100
Bolmaro1:510-00-00-0100
Totals240:0045-8221-2813-462424125

Percentages: FG .549, FT .750.

3-Point Goals: 14-32, .438 (Clarkson 5-9, Markkanen 4-7, Alexander-Walker 1-2, Fontecchio 1-2, Olynyk 1-2, Sexton 1-2, Beasley 1-7, Vanderbilt 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 7 (Kessler 4, Olynyk 3).

Turnovers: 17 (Sexton 6, Clarkson 3, Olynyk 2, Alexander-Walker, Beasley, Bolmaro, Kessler, Markkanen, Vanderbilt).

Steals: 4 (Vanderbilt 2, Beasley, Olynyk).

Technical Fouls: None.

L.A. Clippers26342527112
Utah35233631125

A_18,206 (18,206). T_2:19.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

