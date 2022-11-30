L.A. CLIPPERS (112)
Mann 2-5 0-2 5, Morris Sr. 3-11 3-5 10, Zubac 5-7 2-2 12, Coffey 1-4 2-2 5, Jackson 5-10 3-4 15, Covington 3-9 0-0 8, Diabate 4-8 3-3 11, Batum 2-4 2-3 8, Brown 0-2 0-0 0, Boston Jr. 4-12 1-2 10, Preston 1-2 0-0 2, Wall 7-19 12-13 26. Totals 37-93 28-36 112.
UTAH (125)
Markkanen 7-11 5-5 23, Olynyk 4-7 3-4 12, Vanderbilt 7-10 0-0 14, Clarkson 10-18 8-11 33, Sexton 8-14 4-5 21, Bolmaro 0-0 0-0 0, Fontecchio 1-3 0-0 3, Azubuike 0-0 0-0 0, Kessler 2-3 1-3 5, Agbaji 0-0 0-0 0, Alexander-Walker 5-7 0-0 11, Beasley 1-9 0-0 3. Totals 45-82 21-28 125.
|L.A. Clippers
|26
|34
|25
|27
|—
|112
|Utah
|35
|23
|36
|31
|—
|125
3-Point Goals_L.A. Clippers 10-30 (Batum 2-3, Jackson 2-6, Covington 2-7, Boston Jr. 1-2, Mann 1-2, Morris Sr. 1-2, Coffey 1-3, Wall 0-5), Utah 14-32 (Clarkson 5-9, Markkanen 4-7, Alexander-Walker 1-2, Fontecchio 1-2, Olynyk 1-2, Sexton 1-2, Beasley 1-7, Vanderbilt 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_L.A. Clippers 39 (Diabate 8), Utah 46 (Vanderbilt 12). Assists_L.A. Clippers 16 (Wall 5), Utah 24 (Sexton 6). Total Fouls_L.A. Clippers 23, Utah 24. A_18,206 (18,206)
