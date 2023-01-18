|FG
|FT
|Reb
|L.A. CLIPPERS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Batum
|23:18
|4-5
|0-0
|2-5
|1
|2
|11
|Morris Sr.
|23:07
|3-14
|3-3
|0-2
|3
|1
|10
|Zubac
|26:00
|7-13
|1-1
|7-12
|1
|2
|15
|Mann
|25:42
|1-5
|0-0
|0-3
|5
|2
|2
|Powell
|29:56
|9-15
|5-8
|0-4
|3
|3
|30
|Coffey
|24:42
|3-7
|1-1
|1-3
|3
|3
|8
|Boston Jr.
|22:41
|3-9
|1-2
|1-4
|3
|4
|7
|Diabate
|21:32
|1-4
|1-4
|3-6
|0
|3
|3
|Jackson
|19:40
|4-12
|0-0
|0-2
|2
|0
|11
|Covington
|18:43
|1-5
|2-2
|2-5
|2
|0
|4
|Preston
|4:39
|1-3
|0-0
|0-4
|0
|0
|2
|Totals
|240:00
|37-92
|14-21
|16-50
|23
|20
|103
Percentages: FG .402, FT .667.
3-Point Goals: 15-34, .441 (Powell 7-9, Batum 3-4, Jackson 3-7, Coffey 1-3, Morris Sr. 1-4, Mann 0-1, Preston 0-1, Boston Jr. 0-2, Covington 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 11. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 6 (Diabate 3, Zubac 2, Covington).
Turnovers: 13 (Boston Jr. 3, Mann 3, Diabate 2, Zubac 2, Jackson, Morris Sr., Preston).
Steals: 1 (Diabate).
Technical Fouls: coach Tyronn Lue, 11:38 third.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|UTAH
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Beasley
|27:08
|5-12
|0-0
|1-4
|0
|1
|13
|Markkanen
|33:18
|11-20
|6-6
|2-12
|1
|3
|34
|Kessler
|28:25
|6-9
|1-2
|4-11
|3
|1
|13
|Clarkson
|31:03
|5-11
|4-5
|0-2
|4
|1
|16
|Conley
|28:43
|6-8
|0-0
|0-4
|9
|2
|17
|Sexton
|21:52
|3-9
|5-7
|0-1
|1
|3
|11
|Agbaji
|20:48
|2-2
|0-0
|1-3
|1
|4
|4
|Vanderbilt
|16:41
|4-9
|0-0
|1-3
|3
|2
|9
|Gay
|12:45
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|1
|0
|Alexander-Walker
|7:41
|1-1
|1-2
|0-1
|2
|0
|4
|Azubuike
|2:54
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Bolmaro
|2:54
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|1
|0
|Fontecchio
|2:54
|1-3
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|3
|Horton-Tucker
|2:54
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|2
|Totals
|240:00
|45-87
|17-22
|9-44
|26
|19
|126
Percentages: FG .517, FT .773.
3-Point Goals: 19-32, .594 (Markkanen 6-8, Conley 5-6, Beasley 3-6, Clarkson 2-5, Alexander-Walker 1-1, Fontecchio 1-2, Vanderbilt 1-2, Gay 0-1, Sexton 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 7 (Kessler 2, Markkanen 2, Agbaji, Conley, Sexton).
Turnovers: 8 (Sexton 3, Agbaji, Alexander-Walker, Beasley, Clarkson, Kessler).
Steals: 4 (Alexander-Walker, Kessler, Markkanen, Sexton).
Technical Fouls: None.
|L.A. Clippers
|26
|30
|25
|22
|—
|103
|Utah
|36
|32
|27
|31
|—
|126
A_18,206 (18,206). T_2:11.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.