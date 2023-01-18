FGFTReb
L.A. CLIPPERSMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Batum23:184-50-02-51211
Morris Sr.23:073-143-30-23110
Zubac26:007-131-17-121215
Mann25:421-50-00-3522
Powell29:569-155-80-43330
Coffey24:423-71-11-3338
Boston Jr.22:413-91-21-4347
Diabate21:321-41-43-6033
Jackson19:404-120-00-22011
Covington18:431-52-22-5204
Preston4:391-30-00-4002
Totals240:0037-9214-2116-502320103

Percentages: FG .402, FT .667.

3-Point Goals: 15-34, .441 (Powell 7-9, Batum 3-4, Jackson 3-7, Coffey 1-3, Morris Sr. 1-4, Mann 0-1, Preston 0-1, Boston Jr. 0-2, Covington 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 11. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 6 (Diabate 3, Zubac 2, Covington).

Turnovers: 13 (Boston Jr. 3, Mann 3, Diabate 2, Zubac 2, Jackson, Morris Sr., Preston).

Steals: 1 (Diabate).

Technical Fouls: coach Tyronn Lue, 11:38 third.

FGFTReb
UTAHMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Beasley27:085-120-01-40113
Markkanen33:1811-206-62-121334
Kessler28:256-91-24-113113
Clarkson31:035-114-50-24116
Conley28:436-80-00-49217
Sexton21:523-95-70-11311
Agbaji20:482-20-01-3144
Vanderbilt16:414-90-01-3329
Gay12:450-10-00-1110
Alexander-Walker7:411-11-20-1204
Azubuike2:540-00-00-0000
Bolmaro2:540-10-00-1110
Fontecchio2:541-30-00-1003
Horton-Tucker2:541-10-00-0002
Totals240:0045-8717-229-442619126

Percentages: FG .517, FT .773.

3-Point Goals: 19-32, .594 (Markkanen 6-8, Conley 5-6, Beasley 3-6, Clarkson 2-5, Alexander-Walker 1-1, Fontecchio 1-2, Vanderbilt 1-2, Gay 0-1, Sexton 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 7 (Kessler 2, Markkanen 2, Agbaji, Conley, Sexton).

Turnovers: 8 (Sexton 3, Agbaji, Alexander-Walker, Beasley, Clarkson, Kessler).

Steals: 4 (Alexander-Walker, Kessler, Markkanen, Sexton).

Technical Fouls: None.

L.A. Clippers26302522103
Utah36322731126

A_18,206 (18,206). T_2:11.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you