SACRAMENTO (120)
Barnes 5-11 4-5 16, Murray 8-16 0-0 22, Sabonis 4-11 3-4 11, Edwards 2-4 2-2 6, Fox 14-21 3-4 37, Lyles 1-6 0-0 3, Metu 1-3 2-3 4, Davis 0-4 1-2 1, Dellavedova 0-1 0-0 0, Ellis 1-2 0-0 3, Mitchell 1-3 0-0 2, Monk 4-15 4-5 15. Totals 41-97 19-25 120.
UTAH (128)
Fontecchio 4-13 0-0 12, Olynyk 6-12 3-3 19, Kessler 4-6 2-4 10, Agbaji 8-14 5-5 27, Horton-Tucker 3-9 4-4 10, Toscano-Anderson 2-3 0-0 4, Azubuike 6-6 1-2 13, Gay 4-11 3-3 11, Dunn 7-12 2-2 18, Juzang 2-2 0-0 4. Totals 46-88 20-23 128.
|Sacramento
|19
|33
|43
|25
|—
|120
|Utah
|40
|28
|27
|33
|—
|128
3-Point Goals_Sacramento 19-52 (Fox 6-9, Murray 6-14, Monk 3-12, Barnes 2-4, Ellis 1-2, Lyles 1-4, Dellavedova 0-1, Metu 0-1, Mitchell 0-1, Davis 0-2, Edwards 0-2), Utah 16-36 (Agbaji 6-10, Olynyk 4-7, Fontecchio 4-10, Dunn 2-2, Horton-Tucker 0-2, Gay 0-5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Sacramento 43 (Sabonis 12), Utah 48 (Olynyk 10). Assists_Sacramento 28 (Sabonis 9), Utah 33 (Dunn 10). Total Fouls_Sacramento 20, Utah 23. A_18,206 (18,206)
