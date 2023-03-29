UTAH (128)
Fontecchio 2-6 0-0 4, Toscano-Anderson 3-5 0-0 6, Kessler 4-8 1-1 9, Agbaji 2-7 4-4 10, Horton-Tucker 15-25 5-6 41, Samanic 2-8 4-4 9, Azubuike 6-6 0-0 12, D.Jones 3-4 0-0 7, Potter 1-1 0-0 3, Dunn 6-11 4-5 17, Juzang 5-9 0-0 10. Totals 49-90 18-20 128.
SAN ANTONIO (117)
Bates-Diop 5-12 4-4 15, Champagnie 1-6 0-0 2, Collins 6-14 0-0 12, Branham 7-12 5-7 21, T.Jones 8-12 0-1 17, Barlow 2-2 0-0 4, Mamukelashvili 7-14 1-1 17, Langford 4-9 0-0 9, Graham 5-10 4-4 17, Wesley 0-4 3-4 3. Totals 45-95 17-21 117.
|Utah
|36
|28
|29
|35
|—
|128
|San Antonio
|33
|29
|26
|29
|—
|117
3-Point Goals_Utah 12-31 (Horton-Tucker 6-11, Agbaji 2-6, D.Jones 1-1, Dunn 1-1, Potter 1-1, Samanic 1-4, Toscano-Anderson 0-1, Fontecchio 0-3, Juzang 0-3), San Antonio 10-35 (Graham 3-7, Branham 2-4, Mamukelashvili 2-6, T.Jones 1-2, Langford 1-3, Bates-Diop 1-5, Wesley 0-1, Champagnie 0-3, Collins 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Utah 45 (Kessler 10), San Antonio 39 (Collins, Mamukelashvili 8). Assists_Utah 28 (Dunn, Horton-Tucker 5), San Antonio 31 (Graham, T.Jones 6). Total Fouls_Utah 17, San Antonio 16. A_18,354 (18,581)
