UTAH (130)
Markkanen 9-17 6-6 27, Olynyk 7-10 1-2 18, Vanderbilt 4-7 0-0 9, Clarkson 9-19 0-0 20, Conley 6-11 1-1 15, Fontecchio 0-1 0-0 0, Azubuike 0-0 0-0 0, Gay 0-2 0-0 0, Kessler 4-5 0-0 8, Agbaji 0-0 0-0 0, Alexander-Walker 2-4 1-1 6, Beasley 1-7 0-0 3, Horton-Tucker 3-7 0-0 7, Sexton 7-13 0-0 17. Totals 52-103 9-10 130.
L.A. LAKERS (116)
Brown Jr. 4-10 2-2 12, James 7-19 3-5 17, Davis 9-17 3-3 22, Beverley 2-2 0-0 5, Walker IV 6-12 3-3 17, Gabriel 1-1 3-4 5, Ryan 1-4 0-0 3, Toscano-Anderson 0-0 2-2 2, Jones 0-0 0-0 0, Christie 0-1 0-0 0, Nunn 0-2 0-0 0, Reaves 1-1 2-2 5, Westbrook 9-14 7-7 28. Totals 40-83 25-28 116.
|Utah
|40
|35
|25
|30
|—
|130
|L.A. Lakers
|34
|28
|33
|21
|—
|116
3-Point Goals_Utah 17-40 (Olynyk 3-3, Sexton 3-5, Markkanen 3-9, Conley 2-5, Clarkson 2-7, Vanderbilt 1-1, Alexander-Walker 1-2, Horton-Tucker 1-2, Beasley 1-4, Fontecchio 0-1, Gay 0-1), L.A. Lakers 11-26 (Westbrook 3-5, Walker IV 2-3, Brown Jr. 2-6, Beverley 1-1, Reaves 1-1, Davis 1-2, Ryan 1-3, James 0-5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Utah 48 (Markkanen 13), L.A. Lakers 40 (James 10). Assists_Utah 31 (Conley 10), L.A. Lakers 22 (James 8). Total Fouls_Utah 22, L.A. Lakers 17. A_18,997 (18,997)
