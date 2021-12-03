|FG
|FT
|Reb
|BOSTON
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Horford
|34:24
|8-15
|2-2
|1-6
|9
|3
|21
|Tatum
|38:09
|12-25
|11-11
|1-6
|5
|1
|37
|Williams III
|15:01
|3-3
|2-2
|2-5
|0
|2
|8
|Schroder
|38:49
|10-21
|3-3
|0-2
|3
|2
|26
|Smart
|37:24
|5-11
|2-2
|1-2
|2
|4
|15
|Richardson
|28:44
|4-8
|2-2
|0-3
|1
|3
|11
|Williams
|26:57
|2-3
|0-0
|0-1
|3
|5
|6
|Langford
|11:14
|3-4
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|0
|6
|Nesmith
|5:59
|0-0
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|2
|0
|Freedom
|3:19
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|240:00
|47-91
|22-22
|5-30
|23
|22
|130
Percentages: FG .516, FT 1.000.
3-Point Goals: 14-39, .359 (Smart 3-5, Horford 3-8, Schroder 3-8, Williams 2-3, Tatum 2-11, Richardson 1-3, Langford 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Horford, Tatum, Williams III).
Turnovers: 6 (Schroder 2, Williams 2, Horford, Richardson).
Steals: 9 (Smart 4, Richardson 2, Horford, Langford, Schroder).
Technical Fouls: coach Ime Udoka, 3:21 third.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|UTAH
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Bogdanovic
|30:38
|5-10
|2-2
|0-3
|2
|2
|16
|O'Neale
|32:13
|4-4
|2-2
|3-10
|5
|2
|12
|Gobert
|35:23
|5-5
|8-10
|3-12
|0
|5
|18
|Conley
|31:46
|9-13
|4-5
|1-4
|7
|4
|29
|Mitchell
|32:44
|12-22
|4-4
|0-1
|6
|2
|34
|Ingles
|22:28
|3-5
|0-0
|0-3
|2
|3
|9
|Clarkson
|21:18
|4-13
|0-0
|0-2
|2
|3
|11
|Gay
|17:22
|2-7
|0-0
|0-4
|1
|3
|6
|Whiteside
|12:37
|1-1
|0-0
|1-3
|1
|3
|2
|Forrest
|3:31
|0-1
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|240:00
|45-81
|20-23
|9-44
|26
|27
|137
Percentages: FG .556, FT .870.
3-Point Goals: 27-51, .529 (Conley 7-7, Mitchell 6-14, Bogdanovic 4-7, Ingles 3-5, Clarkson 3-9, O'Neale 2-2, Gay 2-7).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Gobert 2, Conley).
Turnovers: 19 (Gobert 4, Conley 3, Ingles 3, Forrest 2, Mitchell 2, O'Neale 2, Clarkson, Gay, Whiteside).
Steals: 3 (Bogdanovic, Clarkson, Gobert).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Boston
|25
|31
|41
|33
|—
|130
|Utah
|38
|21
|41
|37
|—
|137
A_18,306 (18,306). T_2:19.