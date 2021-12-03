FGFTReb
BOSTONMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Horford34:248-152-21-69321
Tatum38:0912-2511-111-65137
Williams III15:013-32-22-5028
Schroder38:4910-213-30-23226
Smart37:245-112-21-22415
Richardson28:444-82-20-31311
Williams26:572-30-00-1356
Langford11:143-40-00-2006
Nesmith5:590-00-00-2020
Freedom3:190-10-00-1000
Totals240:0047-9122-225-302322130

Percentages: FG .516, FT 1.000.

3-Point Goals: 14-39, .359 (Smart 3-5, Horford 3-8, Schroder 3-8, Williams 2-3, Tatum 2-11, Richardson 1-3, Langford 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Horford, Tatum, Williams III).

Turnovers: 6 (Schroder 2, Williams 2, Horford, Richardson).

Steals: 9 (Smart 4, Richardson 2, Horford, Langford, Schroder).

Technical Fouls: coach Ime Udoka, 3:21 third.

FGFTReb
UTAHMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Bogdanovic30:385-102-20-32216
O'Neale32:134-42-23-105212
Gobert35:235-58-103-120518
Conley31:469-134-51-47429
Mitchell32:4412-224-40-16234
Ingles22:283-50-00-3239
Clarkson21:184-130-00-22311
Gay17:222-70-00-4136
Whiteside12:371-10-01-3132
Forrest3:310-10-01-2000
Totals240:0045-8120-239-442627137

Percentages: FG .556, FT .870.

3-Point Goals: 27-51, .529 (Conley 7-7, Mitchell 6-14, Bogdanovic 4-7, Ingles 3-5, Clarkson 3-9, O'Neale 2-2, Gay 2-7).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Gobert 2, Conley).

Turnovers: 19 (Gobert 4, Conley 3, Ingles 3, Forrest 2, Mitchell 2, O'Neale 2, Clarkson, Gay, Whiteside).

Steals: 3 (Bogdanovic, Clarkson, Gobert).

Technical Fouls: None.

Boston25314133130
Utah38214137137

A_18,306 (18,306). T_2:19.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

