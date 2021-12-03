BOSTON (130)
Horford 8-15 2-2 21, Tatum 12-25 11-11 37, Williams III 3-3 2-2 8, Schroder 10-21 3-3 26, Smart 5-11 2-2 15, Nesmith 0-0 0-0 0, Williams 2-3 0-0 6, Freedom 0-1 0-0 0, Langford 3-4 0-0 6, Richardson 4-8 2-2 11. Totals 47-91 22-22 130.
UTAH (137)
Bogdanovic 5-10 2-2 16, O'Neale 4-4 2-2 12, Gobert 5-5 8-10 18, Conley 9-13 4-5 29, Mitchell 12-22 4-4 34, Gay 2-7 0-0 6, Ingles 3-5 0-0 9, Whiteside 1-1 0-0 2, Clarkson 4-13 0-0 11, Forrest 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 45-81 20-23 137.
|Boston
|25
|31
|41
|33
|—
|130
|Utah
|38
|21
|41
|37
|—
|137
3-Point Goals_Boston 14-39 (Smart 3-5, Horford 3-8, Schroder 3-8, Williams 2-3, Tatum 2-11, Richardson 1-3), Utah 27-51 (Conley 7-7, Mitchell 6-14, Bogdanovic 4-7, Ingles 3-5, Clarkson 3-9, O'Neale 2-2, Gay 2-7). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Boston 30 (Horford, Tatum 6), Utah 44 (Gobert 12). Assists_Boston 23 (Horford 9), Utah 26 (Conley 7). Total Fouls_Boston 22, Utah 27. A_18,306 (18,306)