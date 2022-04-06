|FG
|FT
|Reb
|OKLAHOMA CITY
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Hoard
|36:15
|8-17
|2-3
|2-5
|3
|4
|23
|Kalaitzakis
|29:32
|4-9
|2-4
|1-2
|1
|3
|11
|Roby
|26:13
|6-10
|2-3
|2-5
|5
|6
|18
|Krejci
|33:50
|4-9
|0-0
|0-6
|6
|5
|9
|Simpson
|38:42
|2-10
|0-0
|1-3
|11
|3
|4
|Frazier Jr.
|32:36
|4-15
|0-1
|3-5
|0
|0
|8
|Waters III
|26:40
|3-10
|1-2
|1-4
|1
|0
|10
|Robinson-Earl
|16:12
|6-10
|4-4
|1-2
|0
|1
|18
|Totals
|240:00
|37-90
|11-17
|11-32
|27
|22
|101
Percentages: FG .411, FT .647.
3-Point Goals: 16-37, .432 (Hoard 5-8, Roby 4-6, Waters III 3-7, Robinson-Earl 2-3, Kalaitzakis 1-2, Krejci 1-4, Simpson 0-1, Frazier Jr. 0-6).
Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Hoard).
Turnovers: 10 (Simpson 4, Kalaitzakis 2, Krejci 2, Frazier Jr., Hoard).
Steals: 9 (Simpson 3, Kalaitzakis 2, Frazier Jr., Hoard, Krejci, Roby).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|UTAH
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Bogdanovic
|25:45
|7-11
|11-12
|2-5
|0
|1
|27
|Hernangomez
|16:42
|1-4
|2-3
|1-4
|0
|0
|4
|Gobert
|26:09
|9-9
|2-4
|2-10
|1
|2
|20
|Forrest
|12:12
|2-2
|0-0
|0-1
|2
|0
|4
|House Jr.
|25:57
|4-7
|2-2
|1-2
|0
|3
|14
|Butler
|30:01
|3-13
|0-0
|0-6
|10
|1
|7
|Clarkson
|29:19
|7-11
|0-0
|0-1
|10
|1
|18
|Gay
|26:03
|5-7
|0-1
|0-8
|3
|1
|12
|Whiteside
|17:16
|5-9
|5-8
|8-11
|1
|3
|15
|Alexander-Walker
|14:08
|3-4
|1-1
|0-3
|2
|0
|9
|Paschall
|6:38
|1-2
|1-1
|0-1
|0
|0
|3
|Sneed
|5:15
|0-3
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Monroe
|4:35
|2-2
|0-0
|2-3
|0
|1
|4
|Totals
|240:00
|49-84
|24-32
|16-55
|29
|13
|137
Percentages: FG .583, FT .750.
3-Point Goals: 15-36, .417 (Clarkson 4-6, House Jr. 4-7, Alexander-Walker 2-3, Gay 2-3, Bogdanovic 2-4, Butler 1-9, Hernangomez 0-1, Paschall 0-1, Sneed 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 10 (Whiteside 5, Gay 2, Gobert 2, Forrest).
Turnovers: 11 (Bogdanovic 3, Clarkson 3, House Jr. 3, Forrest 2).
Steals: 7 (Butler 3, House Jr. 2, Alexander-Walker, Gobert).
Technical Fouls: House Jr., 7:04 third.
|Oklahoma City
|31
|27
|27
|16
|—
|101
|Utah
|41
|30
|35
|31
|—
|137
A_18,306 (18,306). T_2:07.
