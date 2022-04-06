FGFTReb
OKLAHOMA CITYMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Hoard36:158-172-32-53423
Kalaitzakis29:324-92-41-21311
Roby26:136-102-32-55618
Krejci33:504-90-00-6659
Simpson38:422-100-01-31134
Frazier Jr.32:364-150-13-5008
Waters III26:403-101-21-41010
Robinson-Earl16:126-104-41-20118
Totals240:0037-9011-1711-322722101

Percentages: FG .411, FT .647.

3-Point Goals: 16-37, .432 (Hoard 5-8, Roby 4-6, Waters III 3-7, Robinson-Earl 2-3, Kalaitzakis 1-2, Krejci 1-4, Simpson 0-1, Frazier Jr. 0-6).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Hoard).

Turnovers: 10 (Simpson 4, Kalaitzakis 2, Krejci 2, Frazier Jr., Hoard).

Steals: 9 (Simpson 3, Kalaitzakis 2, Frazier Jr., Hoard, Krejci, Roby).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
UTAHMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Bogdanovic25:457-1111-122-50127
Hernangomez16:421-42-31-4004
Gobert26:099-92-42-101220
Forrest12:122-20-00-1204
House Jr.25:574-72-21-20314
Butler30:013-130-00-61017
Clarkson29:197-110-00-110118
Gay26:035-70-10-83112
Whiteside17:165-95-88-111315
Alexander-Walker14:083-41-10-3209
Paschall6:381-21-10-1003
Sneed5:150-30-00-0000
Monroe4:352-20-02-3014
Totals240:0049-8424-3216-552913137

Percentages: FG .583, FT .750.

3-Point Goals: 15-36, .417 (Clarkson 4-6, House Jr. 4-7, Alexander-Walker 2-3, Gay 2-3, Bogdanovic 2-4, Butler 1-9, Hernangomez 0-1, Paschall 0-1, Sneed 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 10 (Whiteside 5, Gay 2, Gobert 2, Forrest).

Turnovers: 11 (Bogdanovic 3, Clarkson 3, House Jr. 3, Forrest 2).

Steals: 7 (Butler 3, House Jr. 2, Alexander-Walker, Gobert).

Technical Fouls: House Jr., 7:04 third.

Oklahoma City31272716101
Utah41303531137

A_18,306 (18,306). T_2:07.

