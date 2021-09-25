Washington St.067013
Utah0731424

Second Quarter

WSU_FG Janikowski 39, 10:34.

UTAH_J.Jackson 2 run (Redding kick), 4:14.

WSU_FG Janikowski 20, :01.

Third Quarter

WSU_Stribling 26 pass from Guarantano (Janikowski kick), 13:40.

UTAH_FG Redding 28, 9:15.

Fourth Quarter

UTAH_Pledger 20 run (Noyes kick), 4:53.

UTAH_Phillips 54 interception return (Noyes kick), 2:19.

WSUUTAH
First downs2219
Total Net Yards318355
Rushes-yards37-7033-218
Passing248137
Punt Returns1-52-31
Kickoff Returns0-01-15
Interceptions Ret.0-03-67
Comp-Att-Int25-38-313-23-0
Sacked-Yards Lost8-591-9
Punts4-50.03-47.667
Fumbles-Lost0-05-3
Penalties-Yards7-554-40
Time of Possession37:0222:57

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Washington St., McIntosh 13-59, Borghi 6-42, N.Watson 1-1, Victor 1-0, Cooper 1-(minus 7), Guarantano 15-(minus 25). Utah, Pledger 10-117, Rising 4-37, Jackson 4-21, Bernard 7-19, Covey 1-14, Curry 2-8, Kincaid 1-4, Thomas 1-1, (Team) 3-(minus 3).

PASSING_Washington St., Guarantano 25-36-3-248, Cooper 0-2-0-0. Utah, Rising 13-23-0-137.

RECEIVING_Washington St., Stribling 6-93, Harris 6-49, Ollie 5-45, McIntosh 4-16, Ca.Jackson 2-19, Hobert 1-14, Victor 1-12. Utah, Kuithe 4-25, Fotheringham 3-33, Covey 2-8, Kincaid 1-27, Vele 1-18, Enis 1-14, Bernard 1-12.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Utah, Redding 31.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you