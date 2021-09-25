|Washington St.
|0
|6
|7
|0
|—
|13
|Utah
|0
|7
|3
|14
|—
|24
Second Quarter
WSU_FG Janikowski 39, 10:34.
UTAH_J.Jackson 2 run (Redding kick), 4:14.
WSU_FG Janikowski 20, :01.
Third Quarter
WSU_Stribling 26 pass from Guarantano (Janikowski kick), 13:40.
UTAH_FG Redding 28, 9:15.
Fourth Quarter
UTAH_Pledger 20 run (Noyes kick), 4:53.
UTAH_Phillips 54 interception return (Noyes kick), 2:19.
|WSU
|UTAH
|First downs
|22
|19
|Total Net Yards
|318
|355
|Rushes-yards
|37-70
|33-218
|Passing
|248
|137
|Punt Returns
|1-5
|2-31
|Kickoff Returns
|0-0
|1-15
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|3-67
|Comp-Att-Int
|25-38-3
|13-23-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|8-59
|1-9
|Punts
|4-50.0
|3-47.667
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|5-3
|Penalties-Yards
|7-55
|4-40
|Time of Possession
|37:02
|22:57
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Washington St., McIntosh 13-59, Borghi 6-42, N.Watson 1-1, Victor 1-0, Cooper 1-(minus 7), Guarantano 15-(minus 25). Utah, Pledger 10-117, Rising 4-37, Jackson 4-21, Bernard 7-19, Covey 1-14, Curry 2-8, Kincaid 1-4, Thomas 1-1, (Team) 3-(minus 3).
PASSING_Washington St., Guarantano 25-36-3-248, Cooper 0-2-0-0. Utah, Rising 13-23-0-137.
RECEIVING_Washington St., Stribling 6-93, Harris 6-49, Ollie 5-45, McIntosh 4-16, Ca.Jackson 2-19, Hobert 1-14, Victor 1-12. Utah, Kuithe 4-25, Fotheringham 3-33, Covey 2-8, Kincaid 1-27, Vele 1-18, Enis 1-14, Bernard 1-12.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Utah, Redding 31.