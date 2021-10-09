|Utah
|7
|14
|14
|7
|—
|42
|Southern Cal
|3
|7
|0
|16
|—
|26
First Quarter
USC_FG Lewis 28, 3:48.
UTAH_Kuithe 11 run (Noyes kick), :17.
Second Quarter
USC_London 20 pass from Slovis (Lewis kick), 6:02.
UTAH_M.Parks 12 pass from Rising (Noyes kick), 3:57.
UTAH_Vele 37 pass from Rising (Noyes kick), :10.
Third Quarter
UTAH_Thomas 43 run (Noyes kick), 12:41.
UTAH_Rising 17 run (Noyes kick), 9:13.
Fourth Quarter
USC_Malepeai 2 run (Washington pass from Slovis), 10:04.
UTAH_Kincaid 1 pass from Rising (Noyes kick), 5:34.
USC_Epps 41 pass from Slovis (Epps pass from Slovis), :52.
|UTAH
|USC
|First downs
|23
|26
|Total Net Yards
|486
|493
|Rushes-yards
|35-180
|25-92
|Passing
|306
|401
|Punt Returns
|1-1
|2--3
|Kickoff Returns
|0-0
|5-80
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-30
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|22-28-0
|33-53-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|2-3
|2-13
|Punts
|5-37.6
|5-46.2
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-0
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|2-30
|9-95
|Time of Possession
|28:47
|31:10
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Utah, Thomas 16-113, Rising 6-27, Bernard 5-18, Pledger 5-14, Kuithe 1-11, Curry 1-(minus 1), (Team) 1-(minus 2). Southern Cal, Ingram 14-70, Barlow 6-29, Malepeai 3-6, Slovis 2-(minus 13).
PASSING_Utah, Rising 22-28-0-306. Southern Cal, Slovis 33-53-1-401.
RECEIVING_Utah, Covey 5-67, Vele 4-84, Kincaid 3-40, Kuithe 3-29, Bernard 3-12, Howard 1-42, M.Parks 1-12, Fotheringham 1-10, Pledger 1-10. Southern Cal, London 16-162, Bryant 5-85, Washington 4-56, Ingram 3-15, Epps 2-59, Krommenhoek 1-11, Trigg 1-7, Barlow 1-6.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Southern Cal, Lewis 34.