FGFTReb
UTAHMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Carlson253-92-21-5028
Anthony345-113-42-44213
Madsen162-70-00-0036
Stefanovic250-34-40-3024
Worster313-92-20-7118
Gach262-73-30-1027
Battin152-20-00-2124
Brenchley132-20-20-0034
Thioune123-50-01-4006
Jenkins30-00-00-1000
Totals20022-5514-174-2761760

Percentages: FG .400, FT .824.

3-Point Goals: 2-14, .143 (Madsen 2-4, Gach 0-2, Stefanovic 0-2, Carlson 0-3, Worster 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: None.

Turnovers: 11 (Gach 4, Stefanovic 2, Thioune 2, Worster 2, Carlson).

Steals: 6 (Brenchley 2, Gach 2, Battin, Worster).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
CALIFORNIAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Anticevich363-90-00-7008
Thiemann296-94-41-81216
Brown291-42-21-5434
Celestine323-93-30-31410
Shepherd332-76-81-65110
Kuany193-54-42-30410
Foreman120-20-00-1110
Alajiki60-10-00-0010
Anyanwu20-00-00-0000
Roberson20-00-00-0000
Totals20018-4619-215-33121658

Percentages: FG .391, FT .905.

3-Point Goals: 3-16, .188 (Anticevich 2-6, Celestine 1-4, Alajiki 0-1, Brown 0-1, Kuany 0-1, Shepherd 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Shepherd 2, Thiemann).

Turnovers: 14 (Brown 3, Shepherd 3, Alajiki 2, Celestine 2, Thiemann 2, Anticevich, Kuany).

Steals: 6 (Brown 2, Kuany 2, Alajiki, Shepherd).

Technical Fouls: None.

Utah322860
California243458

A_4,248 (11,877).

