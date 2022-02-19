|FG
|FT
|Reb
|UTAH
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Carlson
|25
|3-9
|2-2
|1-5
|0
|2
|8
|Anthony
|34
|5-11
|3-4
|2-4
|4
|2
|13
|Madsen
|16
|2-7
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|3
|6
|Stefanovic
|25
|0-3
|4-4
|0-3
|0
|2
|4
|Worster
|31
|3-9
|2-2
|0-7
|1
|1
|8
|Gach
|26
|2-7
|3-3
|0-1
|0
|2
|7
|Battin
|15
|2-2
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|2
|4
|Brenchley
|13
|2-2
|0-2
|0-0
|0
|3
|4
|Thioune
|12
|3-5
|0-0
|1-4
|0
|0
|6
|Jenkins
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|22-55
|14-17
|4-27
|6
|17
|60
Percentages: FG .400, FT .824.
3-Point Goals: 2-14, .143 (Madsen 2-4, Gach 0-2, Stefanovic 0-2, Carlson 0-3, Worster 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: None.
Turnovers: 11 (Gach 4, Stefanovic 2, Thioune 2, Worster 2, Carlson).
Steals: 6 (Brenchley 2, Gach 2, Battin, Worster).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|CALIFORNIA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Anticevich
|36
|3-9
|0-0
|0-7
|0
|0
|8
|Thiemann
|29
|6-9
|4-4
|1-8
|1
|2
|16
|Brown
|29
|1-4
|2-2
|1-5
|4
|3
|4
|Celestine
|32
|3-9
|3-3
|0-3
|1
|4
|10
|Shepherd
|33
|2-7
|6-8
|1-6
|5
|1
|10
|Kuany
|19
|3-5
|4-4
|2-3
|0
|4
|10
|Foreman
|12
|0-2
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|1
|0
|Alajiki
|6
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Anyanwu
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Roberson
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|18-46
|19-21
|5-33
|12
|16
|58
Percentages: FG .391, FT .905.
3-Point Goals: 3-16, .188 (Anticevich 2-6, Celestine 1-4, Alajiki 0-1, Brown 0-1, Kuany 0-1, Shepherd 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Shepherd 2, Thiemann).
Turnovers: 14 (Brown 3, Shepherd 3, Alajiki 2, Celestine 2, Thiemann 2, Anticevich, Kuany).
Steals: 6 (Brown 2, Kuany 2, Alajiki, Shepherd).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Utah
|32
|28
|—
|60
|California
|24
|34
|—
|58
A_4,248 (11,877).