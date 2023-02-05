|FG
|FT
|Reb
|CALIFORNIA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Alajiki
|26
|1-9
|0-0
|0-3
|2
|1
|3
|Kuany
|32
|5-13
|0-0
|0-7
|2
|1
|11
|Newell
|23
|1-5
|0-0
|0-4
|0
|1
|2
|Thiemann
|27
|5-10
|2-3
|2-4
|1
|1
|12
|Brown
|23
|1-2
|1-2
|1-3
|1
|1
|3
|Robinson
|16
|2-4
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|1
|5
|Roberson
|15
|1-5
|1-2
|2-6
|0
|0
|3
|Bowser
|14
|1-4
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|1
|3
|Okafor
|13
|0-2
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|2
|0
|Anyanwu
|10
|2-2
|0-1
|1-2
|0
|2
|4
|McCloskey
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|19-56
|4-8
|6-31
|8
|11
|46
Percentages: FG .339, FT .500.
3-Point Goals: 4-17, .235 (Bowser 1-2, Robinson 1-2, Kuany 1-5, Alajiki 1-6, Newell 0-1, Roberson 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Alajiki, Brown).
Turnovers: 9 (Thiemann 3, Okafor 2, Alajiki, Anyanwu, Kuany, Newell).
Steals: 5 (Kuany 2, Robinson 2, Thiemann).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|UTAH
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Be.Carlson
|25
|3-6
|2-2
|1-5
|0
|1
|11
|Br.Carlson
|33
|4-14
|2-2
|3-13
|0
|3
|12
|Anthony
|25
|1-6
|2-2
|1-4
|3
|1
|5
|Stefanovic
|39
|5-12
|2-2
|0-2
|6
|1
|15
|Worster
|37
|4-8
|0-0
|0-7
|2
|2
|8
|Brenchley
|26
|4-9
|1-2
|3-3
|1
|1
|10
|Exacte
|7
|0-2
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
|Keita
|7
|0-0
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|1
|0
|Haddock
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|21-57
|9-10
|9-37
|12
|10
|61
Percentages: FG .368, FT .900.
3-Point Goals: 10-31, .323 (Be.Carlson 3-4, Stefanovic 3-8, Br.Carlson 2-9, Anthony 1-2, Brenchley 1-4, Exacte 0-2, Worster 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 6 (Br.Carlson 4, Be.Carlson, Keita).
Turnovers: 7 (Br.Carlson 3, Stefanovic 2, Worster 2).
Steals: 4 (Brenchley 2, Anthony, Stefanovic).
Technical Fouls: None.
|California
|24
|22
|—
|46
|Utah
|29
|32
|—
|61
A_6,731 (15,000).
