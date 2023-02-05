FGFTReb
CALIFORNIAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Alajiki261-90-00-3213
Kuany325-130-00-72111
Newell231-50-00-4012
Thiemann275-102-32-41112
Brown231-21-21-3113
Robinson162-40-00-1115
Roberson151-51-22-6003
Bowser141-40-00-0113
Okafor130-20-00-1020
Anyanwu102-20-11-2024
McCloskey10-00-00-0000
Totals20019-564-86-3181146

Percentages: FG .339, FT .500.

3-Point Goals: 4-17, .235 (Bowser 1-2, Robinson 1-2, Kuany 1-5, Alajiki 1-6, Newell 0-1, Roberson 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Alajiki, Brown).

Turnovers: 9 (Thiemann 3, Okafor 2, Alajiki, Anyanwu, Kuany, Newell).

Steals: 5 (Kuany 2, Robinson 2, Thiemann).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
UTAHMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Be.Carlson253-62-21-50111
Br.Carlson334-142-23-130312
Anthony251-62-21-4315
Stefanovic395-122-20-26115
Worster374-80-00-7228
Brenchley264-91-23-31110
Exacte70-20-01-1000
Keita70-00-00-2010
Haddock10-00-00-0000
Totals20021-579-109-37121061

Percentages: FG .368, FT .900.

3-Point Goals: 10-31, .323 (Be.Carlson 3-4, Stefanovic 3-8, Br.Carlson 2-9, Anthony 1-2, Brenchley 1-4, Exacte 0-2, Worster 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 6 (Br.Carlson 4, Be.Carlson, Keita).

Turnovers: 7 (Br.Carlson 3, Stefanovic 2, Worster 2).

Steals: 4 (Brenchley 2, Anthony, Stefanovic).

Technical Fouls: None.

California242246
Utah293261

A_6,731 (15,000).

