GEORGIA TECH (3-1)
Howard 0-2 0-0 0, Coleman 3-11 3-4 11, Smith 6-13 3-7 15, Sturdivant 3-6 0-0 7, Terry 0-5 0-0 0, Franklin 3-7 5-6 11, Kelly 4-14 0-1 9, Maxwell 4-7 0-0 9, Moore 1-4 0-2 2. Totals 24-69 11-20 64.
UTAH (4-1)
Be.Carlson 2-6 1-2 5, Br.Carlson 4-8 0-1 10, Madsen 5-11 5-7 16, Stefanovic 4-5 2-2 11, Worster 4-13 1-2 10, Anthony 3-6 5-5 11, Baxter 0-1 1-2 1, Tarlac 0-0 0-0 0, Saunders 0-0 0-0 0, Keita 2-2 0-0 4, Ballstaedt 0-0 0-0 0, Exacte 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-52 15-21 68.
Halftime_Utah 36-28. 3-Point Goals_Georgia Tech 5-23 (Coleman 2-8, Maxwell 1-2, Sturdivant 1-3, Kelly 1-7, Smith 0-1, Terry 0-2), Utah 5-16 (Br.Carlson 2-2, Stefanovic 1-2, Worster 1-4, Madsen 1-7, Be.Carlson 0-1). Fouled Out_Worster. Rebounds_Georgia Tech 28 (Franklin 8), Utah 42 (Be.Carlson 9). Assists_Georgia Tech 12 (Smith 4), Utah 9 (Madsen 4). Total Fouls_Georgia Tech 17, Utah 17.
