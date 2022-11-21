FGFTReb
GEORGIA TECHMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Howard60-20-01-2010
Coleman343-113-41-30211
Smith316-133-75-64315
Sturdivant163-60-00-1327
Terry270-50-00-2020
Franklin323-75-66-83211
Kelly274-140-11-4019
Maxwell144-70-00-0219
Moore131-40-21-2032
Totals20024-6911-2015-28121764

Percentages: FG .348, FT .550.

3-Point Goals: 5-23, .217 (Coleman 2-8, Maxwell 1-2, Sturdivant 1-3, Kelly 1-7, Smith 0-1, Terry 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Coleman, Franklin, Howard, Moore).

Turnovers: 4 (Coleman 2, Moore, Smith).

Steals: 13 (Franklin 3, Coleman 2, Kelly 2, Smith 2, Maxwell, Moore, Sturdivant, Terry).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
UTAHMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Be.Carlson242-61-25-9005
Br.Carlson314-80-11-70210
Madsen295-115-70-54016
Stefanovic234-52-21-42311
Worster334-131-22-52510
Anthony273-65-51-41211
Baxter100-11-21-2001
Tarlac80-00-00-2020
Saunders60-00-00-0000
Keita42-20-01-2024
Ballstaedt30-00-00-1000
Exacte20-00-00-1010
Totals20024-5215-2112-4291768

Percentages: FG .462, FT .714.

3-Point Goals: 5-16, .313 (Br.Carlson 2-2, Stefanovic 1-2, Worster 1-4, Madsen 1-7, Be.Carlson 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Br.Carlson 2, Baxter, Madsen, Worster).

Turnovers: 19 (Anthony 3, Stefanovic 3, Worster 3, Be.Carlson 2, Exacte 2, Madsen 2, Baxter, Br.Carlson, Saunders, Tarlac).

Steals: 2 (Stefanovic, Worster).

Technical Fouls: None.

Georgia Tech283664
Utah363268

.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

