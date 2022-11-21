|FG
|FT
|Reb
|GEORGIA TECH
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Howard
|6
|0-2
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|1
|0
|Coleman
|34
|3-11
|3-4
|1-3
|0
|2
|11
|Smith
|31
|6-13
|3-7
|5-6
|4
|3
|15
|Sturdivant
|16
|3-6
|0-0
|0-1
|3
|2
|7
|Terry
|27
|0-5
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|2
|0
|Franklin
|32
|3-7
|5-6
|6-8
|3
|2
|11
|Kelly
|27
|4-14
|0-1
|1-4
|0
|1
|9
|Maxwell
|14
|4-7
|0-0
|0-0
|2
|1
|9
|Moore
|13
|1-4
|0-2
|1-2
|0
|3
|2
|Totals
|200
|24-69
|11-20
|15-28
|12
|17
|64
Percentages: FG .348, FT .550.
3-Point Goals: 5-23, .217 (Coleman 2-8, Maxwell 1-2, Sturdivant 1-3, Kelly 1-7, Smith 0-1, Terry 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Coleman, Franklin, Howard, Moore).
Turnovers: 4 (Coleman 2, Moore, Smith).
Steals: 13 (Franklin 3, Coleman 2, Kelly 2, Smith 2, Maxwell, Moore, Sturdivant, Terry).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|UTAH
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Be.Carlson
|24
|2-6
|1-2
|5-9
|0
|0
|5
|Br.Carlson
|31
|4-8
|0-1
|1-7
|0
|2
|10
|Madsen
|29
|5-11
|5-7
|0-5
|4
|0
|16
|Stefanovic
|23
|4-5
|2-2
|1-4
|2
|3
|11
|Worster
|33
|4-13
|1-2
|2-5
|2
|5
|10
|Anthony
|27
|3-6
|5-5
|1-4
|1
|2
|11
|Baxter
|10
|0-1
|1-2
|1-2
|0
|0
|1
|Tarlac
|8
|0-0
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|2
|0
|Saunders
|6
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Keita
|4
|2-2
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|2
|4
|Ballstaedt
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Exacte
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|24-52
|15-21
|12-42
|9
|17
|68
Percentages: FG .462, FT .714.
3-Point Goals: 5-16, .313 (Br.Carlson 2-2, Stefanovic 1-2, Worster 1-4, Madsen 1-7, Be.Carlson 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Br.Carlson 2, Baxter, Madsen, Worster).
Turnovers: 19 (Anthony 3, Stefanovic 3, Worster 3, Be.Carlson 2, Exacte 2, Madsen 2, Baxter, Br.Carlson, Saunders, Tarlac).
Steals: 2 (Stefanovic, Worster).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Georgia Tech
|28
|36
|—
|64
|Utah
|36
|32
|—
|68
.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.